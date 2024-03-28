Home USD/JPY Forecast: Japan’s Intervention Warnings Boost Yen
Majors

USD/JPY Forecast: Japan’s Intervention Warnings Boost Yen

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The yen recovered as investors became cautious amid intervention warnings.
  • Masato Kanda warned that authorities would do everything necessary to support the yen.
  • Economists believe the US GDP will hold at 3.2%.

The USD/JPY forecast leans slightly bearish as Japan’s intervention warnings breathe new life into the yen. After hitting a 34-year low on Wednesday, the yen recovered as investors became cautious amid warnings from Japanese authorities.

-Are you interested in learning about the best AI trading forex brokers? Click here for details-

Notably, the yen has weakened sharply since the Bank of Japan shifted its monetary policy by hiking interest rates. This weakness came as markets realized that the shift in policy would be slow and gradual. Consequently, the gap in interest rates between the US and Japan will remain significant. Still, Japanese policymakers believe the market reaction is exaggerated. Therefore, a number of top officials have come out to warn markets against sharp declines in Japan’s currency. 

On Wednesday, top currency diplomat Masato Kanda warned that authorities would do everything necessary to stop further sharp currency moves. However, current fundamentals show a possible further downside for the currency. A slow hiking cycle would keep the yen vulnerable as other major central banks maintain higher interest rates. 

Additionally, inflation might miss BoJ forecasts as economists expect a drop in Tokyo’s inflation. Therefore, there is a big chance that Japan will step in to support its weak currency. 

On the other hand, the dollar was steady on Thursday as investors prepared for more economic data. The US will release data on economic growth and unemployment claims. Economists believe the US GDP will hold at 3.2%. A higher-than-expected figure could push USD/JPY higher.

USD/JPY key events today

  • US final GDP q/q
  • US unemployment claims
  • US pending home sales m/m
  • US consumer sentiment
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical forecast: Bears signal a looming takeover

USD/JPY technical forecast
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price is retreating after nearing the 152.01 key resistance level. Moreover, bears are attempting a takeover that would see the price decline. The bullish trend weakened when the price neared 152.01. Notably, the price started trading near the 30-SMA support, and the RSI showed a bearish divergence. 

-Are you interested in learning about the forex indicators? Click here for details-

Furthermore, bears showed strength when the price made a solid bearish engulfing candle that broke below the 30-SMA. At the moment, the price is still retesting the recently broken SMA. If bears are ready to take over, the price will soon retest to the 150.00 key support level, which is near the 0.382 Fib retracement level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

 

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024