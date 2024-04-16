Home GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Maintains 5-Month Low Following Data
Majors

GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Maintains 5-Month Low Following Data

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • US retail and core retail sales jumped in March.
  • The likelihood of a Fed cut in September has risen to 46%.
  • Data revealed a slight easing in the UK labor market.

The GBP/USD outlook suggests downward momentum as the Pound clings near 5-month lows following US and UK data. While the US boasts surprisingly strong sales figures, the UK registered a mild dip in wage growth.

-Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The dollar strengthened after another set of positive economic data from the US. Retail and core retail sales jumped in March, indicating robust consumer spending. This report followed the hot inflation figures and the blockbuster jobs report. Consequently, it gave policymakers another reason to doubt whether inflation is on a downtrend. Moreover, it led to a further decline in Fed rate cut expectations. The likelihood of a cut in July has fallen to 41%. Meanwhile, the likelihood of a cut in September has risen to 46%. 

Demand in the US economy has remained robust despite the high interest rates. Meanwhile, most other major economies are slowing down with inflation falling. Therefore, there is a growing divergence in monetary policy outlooks.

Elsewhere, the pound weakened after data revealed a slight easing in the UK labor market. Core wage growth in the UK slowed in the three months to February, giving the Bank of England another reason to consider rate cuts. Wages without bonuses grew 6.0%, down from 6.1%. 

Still, the shifting rate cut outlook in the US has affected the BoE’s rate cut outlook. Investors are scaling back expectations for UK rate cuts because the Fed might only cut interest rates later in the year. If the BoE starts cutting much earlier, it could lead to a policy divergence that would weigh on the pound.

GBP/USD key events today

  • BOE Gov Bailey Speaks
  • Fed Chair Powell Speaks
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical outlook: Weak below 1.2500 support

GBP/USD outlook
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price has broken below the 1.2500 key support level and has reached the 1.618 Fib extension level. Moreover, the bearish bias is strong as the price sits well below the 30-SMA with the RSI just above the oversold region. 

-Are you looking for the best MT5 Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

However, the bearish move looks exhausted as the price makes smaller candles. At the same time, the RSI has made a higher low, indicating weaker momentum. Therefore, the price might be pulled back to retest the 1.2500 key level or the 30-SMA before continuing to be lower.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024