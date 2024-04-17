Home EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Eases After Impressive Surge
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Eases After Impressive Surge

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Powell’s speech lacked indications of when rate cuts would begin.
  • The Bank of America revised its outlook and expects the first Fed cut in December or later.
  • Eurozone inflation is on a clear path to the 2% target.

A hint of bullish sentiment emerges in the EUR/USD forecast as the dollar takes a step back following a robust rally. Yet, amidst this glimmer of optimism, Euro bears stand firm, with economic indicators signaling further downward pressure.

-Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Notably, the dollar rose Tuesday as Fed policymakers sounded more hawkish, pushing back rate cut expectations. Investors paid close attention to Powell’s speech, which lacked indications of when rate cuts would begin. Moreover, the Federal Reserve’s Chair said the US needs a restrictive monetary policy for a bit longer. 

These recent remarks came after the US retail sales report, which pointed to robust consumer spending. Incoming data has completely changed the outlook for interest rates in the US. Notably, the Bank of America revised its outlook and expects the first Fed cut in December or later. At the same time, investors are betting on September for the start of rate cuts.

This is the complete opposite of the Eurozone. On Tuesday, ECB policymakers continued supporting the first cut in June. Unlike the US, Eurozone inflation is on a clear path to the 2% target. Moreover, the economy is slowing down. Therefore, nothing is holding the ECB back. 

If the ECB cuts in June, it will be well ahead of the Fed. Furthermore, market participants expect 77bps in cuts in the Eurozone. This is much bigger than the 40bps expected in the US. This divergence will likely keep the EUR/USD pair on a strong downtrend.

EUR/USD key events today

Investors are not expecting any volatility today, as neither the US nor the Eurozone will release major economic reports.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical forecast: Decline pauses as bears get exhausted

EUR/USD technical forecast
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the bias for the EUR/USD pair is bearish. However, the decline has paused at a major support zone comprising the 1.618 Fib extension and 1.0600 key support levels.

-Are you looking for the best MT5 Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Moreover, the RSI showed a bullish divergence in the oversold region, indicating exhaustion in the downtrend. Therefore, there is a high chance that bulls will prompt a retest of the 30-SMA. The price might even rise to retest the 1.0600 key level before continuing lower.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024