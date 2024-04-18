Home GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Rebounds on Mild Inflation Drop
Majors

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Rebounds on Mild Inflation Drop

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • UK inflation fell from 3.4% in February to 3.2% in March.
  • Governor Bailey said the decline in inflation aligned with the central bank’s forecasts.
  • There is more caution about rate cuts in the US.

Things are looking up in the GBP/USD forecast as the pound stages a recovery following a smaller-than-expected decline in inflation. At the same time, the dollar is falling as investors pause the recent data-driven rally. 

-Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

On Wednesday, the UK released data showing higher-than-expected inflation, which led to a decline in rate cut expectations. Inflation fell from 3.4% in February to 3.2% in March. However, economists had expected a bigger decline to 3.1%. As a result, traders scaled back bets for BoE rate cuts. At the moment, they expect the first cut in August or September. Still, there is more clarity on The BoE’s rate cut outlook than the Fed’s.

After the report, Governor Bailey said the decline aligned with the central bank’s forecasts. Moreover, he said inflation was on a downtrend and would reach the central bank’s target. 

Meanwhile, Fed policymakers are less certain about the direction of inflation in the US. Recent data has indicated a pause at levels above the central bank’s target. Moreover, the economy remains resilient despite higher interest rates. Therefore, there is more caution about rate cuts in the US.

Additionally, Fed Chair Powell has said that restrictive policy conditions will likely continue for longer. With no clear timing for the first cut, investors are betting on some time in the fourth quarter. Some experts even believe the Fed might not cut in 2024 if inflation remains stubborn.

GBP/USD key events today

  • US unemployment claims
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical forecast: Bears weaken at the 1.618 Fib extension level

GBP/USD technical forecast
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price is consolidating between the 30-SMA and the 1.2400 key level. Meanwhile, the bias is bearish because the range is below the 30-SMA, and the RSI is in bearish territory below 50. However, the price has failed to close strongly below the 1.618 Fib extension level. 

-Are you looking for the best MT5 Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Moreover, the RSI has made a bullish divergence, indicating weaker bearish momentum. Consequently, bulls might be preparing to make a big move that would break above the 30-SMA. This would signal a shift in the bias to bullish. Moreover, the price would likely retest the 1.2550 key level. However, if bears regain strength, the price will fall below 1.2400.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024