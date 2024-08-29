Home Gold Outlook: Investors Await Data for Clarity on Fed Cuts
Commodities

Gold Outlook: Investors Await Data for Clarity on Fed Cuts

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Gold price consolidates after last week’s rate cut rally.
  • If the US PCE figures miss forecasts, investors will expect a more dovish Fed.
  • Middle East tension supported gold on Thursday.

The gold outlook is bullish as investors await more US inflation data for clues on the size and pace of Fed rate cuts. Despite brief pullbacks, gold’s bullish trend has remained due to rate-cut optimism and safe-haven demand. 

-Are you interested in learning about forex live calendar? Click here for details-

Spot gold fell on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened amid speculation before Friday’s inflation figures. Prices have fluctuated this week, consolidating after last week’s rate cut rally. On Friday, Powell said it was time for the Fed to pivot and lower interest rates. As a result, investors increased bets for a September rate cut, pushing Treasury yields lower. Meanwhile, gold, a non-yielding asset, rallied. 

However, this week, there has been a mix of rate cut optimism, caution ahead of data, and geopolitical tensions. Caution has pushed most investors to take profits ahead of Friday’s PCE price index report. At the same time, prices have bounced higher at the likelihood of further evidence that inflation is declining. 

If the PCE figures miss forecasts, investors will expect a more dovish Fed. Consequently, the XAU/USD price will rally. On the other hand, if inflation meets forecasts or comes in slightly higher, gold might ease briefly. Market participants are fully expecting a rate cut and it will take a lot to change this outlook. Therefore, there is likely more upside potential for gold. 

Meanwhile, Middle East tension supported gold on Thursday as the war in Gaza intensified. Israel engaged in missile wars with Hezbollah that have raised fears of escalation. Consequently, investors have bought more safe-haven assets like gold.  

Gold key events today

  • Prelim US GDP q/q
  • US unemployment claims
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Gold technical outlook: Bulls retest 2520.09 resistance

Gold technical outlook
Gold 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the XAU/USD price is retesting the 2520.09 solid resistance level. The bias is bullish since the price trades above the 30-SMA with the RSI over 50. At the same time, the price has made a series of higher highs and lows, indicating a developed bullish trend. 

-Are you interested in learning about forex signals? Click here for details-

The trend paused and started consolidating with support at 2480.38 and resistance at 2520.09. However, bulls remained stronger since the price respected its bullish trendline. Consequently, it might soon breach the range resistance to make a new high.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024