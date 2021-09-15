DXY Dollar Index Price Continues to Hold 92.47, 92.80 Seen as Target

The Dollar Index remains under pressure in the short term. As a result, a new lower low may signal more declines. The index has taken a hit from the US Industrial Production, which has worsened than expected. A valid breakout above the second warning line (wl2) may bring a broader leg higher. The DXY Dollar Index price rebounded in the short term, trying to stay above the 92.47 static support. However, it remains to see what will really happen as the index moves sideways within a narrow range. Technically, a clear direction will be brought only by a valid breakout from this pattern. Fundamentally, the index has started to increase after the Canadian inflation figures were published and ahead of the US data. -Are you looking for automated trading? Check our detailed guide- Canada’s Consumer Price Index rose by 0.2% in August versus 0.1% growth expected after a 0.6% rise in July, while the Core CPI registered a 0.2% growth. Unfortunately for the DXY, the US data came in mixed a few minutes ago. The index is melting down after Industrial Production reported a 0.4% growth in August versus 0.5% expected compared to 0.8% reported in July. We should wait to see how the DXY reacts after the US data dump. For example, the Capacity Utilization Rate jumped from 76.2% to 76.4% beating the 76.3% estimate, while the Empire State Manufacturing Index rose unexpectedly higher, from 18.3 points to 34.3 points, exceeding the 18.1 points forecast. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! DXY Dollar Index price technical analysis: Range formation DXY dollar index 4-hour price chart The Dollar Index is trapped between the 92.80 and 92.33 levels. It continues to pressure the 92.49 static support. Yesterday’s false breakdown with great separation through this level signaled that the DXY may gain back highs. -If you are interested in forex day trading then have a read of our guide to getting started- Though, the pressure remains high after the United States inflation data have disappointed. Therefore, we cannot exclude an extended sideways movement. However, as you already know from my analysis, the Dollar Index may develop a broader upwards movement only after a valid breakout through the second warning line. On the other hand, a larger drop might be activated only by a valid breakdown below 92.33 and under the warning line (wl1). This scenario may signal that Greenback probably lose significant ground versus its rivals. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex News share Read Next Solana Price Correction Aims For A 20% Drop To $127-How To Buy SOL Nancy Lubale 2 hours The Dollar Index remains under pressure in the short term. As a result, a new lower low may signal more declines. The index has taken a hit from the US Industrial Production, which has worsened than expected. A valid breakout above the second warning line (wl2) may bring a broader leg higher. The DXY Dollar Index price rebounded in the short term, trying to stay above the 92.47 static support. However, it remains to see what will really happen as the index moves sideways within a narrow range. Technically, a clear direction will be brought only by a valid breakout… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits