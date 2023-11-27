Home EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Holds Firm after Friday’s Surge
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Holds Firm after Friday’s Surge

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • A modest rise in services sector activity offset a contraction in manufacturing. 
  • The dollar is set for its weakest monthly performance in a year.
  • Data confirmed a 0.1% contraction in Germany’s economy in the third quarter.

The EUR/USD outlook paints a bullish picture at the start of a new week as the euro holds steady, building on the momentum from Friday’s surge amid a weakened dollar. The dollar’s decline followed a mixed PMI report, creating an optimistic landscape for the Euro against the USD.

Are you interested to learn more about scalping brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Notably, S&P Global reported a modest rise in services sector activity, offsetting a contraction in manufacturing. However, the survey’s employment index dropped to 49.7 in the first contraction since June 2020, down from 51.3 in October. Consequently, the dollar was weak on Friday.

Furthermore, the dollar is set for its weakest monthly performance in the year. It is due to growing expectations that the Fed is done with raising interest rates and may start cutting them next year.

Separately, data on Friday confirmed a 0.1% contraction in Germany’s economy in the third quarter. Ruth Brand, president of the statistics office, noted, “The German economy started the second half of the year with a slight drop in performance.” Moreover, facing challenges like high energy costs and higher interest rates, Germany has been one of Europe’s weakest economies this year.

Additionally, the Bundesbank’s monthly economic report predicted a likely contraction in the German economy in Q4. However, there might be a slight improvement early next year. Meanwhile, German business morale improved in November.

EUR/USD key events today

  • A new home sales report from the US
  • A building permits report from the US
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical outlook: Bearish divergence points to potential price drop

EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the EUR/USD bulls are back in control after a false break below the 30-SMA. The price initially rose to the 1.0950 resistance level, where it paused, and bears resurfaced. Surprisingly, bears were strong enough to puncture the 30-SMA support. However, this downward momentum did not last as bears failed to sustain a move lower. Consequently, bulls returned and took back control by breaking above the 30-SMA. 

Are you interested to learn about forex robots? Check our detailed guide-  

Currently, the price is facing 1.0950 resistance again. Moreover, the RSI is showing weaker bullish momentum. The price will likely fall to 1.0851 if the bearish divergence plays out.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023