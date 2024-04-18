Home EUR/USD Price Aiming to Test 1.07 Level as Risk Tone Improves
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Price Aiming to Test 1.07 Level as Risk Tone Improves

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • The false breakdowns announced a new leg higher.
  • The median line acts as a magnet and attracts the price.
  • Taking out 1.0664 signaled further growth.

The EUR/USD price is trading in the green at 1.0678 at the time of writing. The pair looks positive to hit new highs near 1.0700 area. The US dollar is in a corrective phase; hence, the Euro can post a meaningful recovery.

-Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

After the last drop, the currency pair was somehow expected to correct higher. Yesterday, the Eurozone Final CPI and Final Core CPI came in line with expectations. Today, the Eurozone Current Account was reported at 29.5B below the expected 45.2 B and 39.3B in the previous reporting period.

The US Unemployment Claims are expected to jump from 211K to 215K in the last week, which could be bad for the USD. Furthermore, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is expected to be at 1.5 points, versus 3.2% in the previous reporting period. Existing Home Sales could drop from 4.38M to 4.20M, while the CB Leading Index may report a 0.1% drop.

Positive US figures should lift the USD. Also, the FOMC members’ speeches could change the sentiment in the short term. Tomorrow, German PPI could bring some action.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD Price Technical Analysis: Leg Higher

EUR/USD Price Technical Analysis
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

Technically, the EUR/USD price found support on the lower median line (lml) of the descending pitchfork, and now it has turned to the upside. The false breakdowns announced exhausted sellers and a potential swing higher.

-Are you looking for the best MT5 Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The pair has passed above 1.0664, signaling further growth. The 1.0700 psychological level is seen as the next potential target and obstacle. In addition, the median line (ml) and the weekly pivot point represent resistance levels as well.

The median line acts as a magnet and attracts the price. The current rally towards this dynamic resistance is natural after failing to take out the lower median line.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024