EUR/USD Outlook: Holds Steady Ahead of ECB Rate Hike

Investors are focused on the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting. Economists expect the ECB to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. Recent remarks from ECB policymakers have adopted a more dovish stance. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is slightly bullish. The euro rose on Thursday as investors focused on the upcoming European Central Bank policy meeting. They hope to gain insight into its rate outlook. –Are you interested in learning more about copy trading platforms? Check our detailed guide- Notably, all economists in a Reuters poll expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on July 27. Furthermore, a slight majority of them now anticipate another hike in September. Despite inflation in the Eurozone almost halving to 5.5% in June from its peak of 10.6% last October, the ECB remains undeterred. The bank projects inflation to stay persistently high and believes it has more ground to cover. So far, the ECB has implemented eight consecutive rate rises since July 2022, totaling 400 basis points. There are ongoing debates among investors and analysts about the number of additional hikes needed and the duration required to bring inflation to the 2% target. The ECB’s broadly hawkish commentary solidifies the belief that rate cuts are not forthcoming in the near future. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely deliver its final hike in the current cycle a day before the ECB’s meeting. Consequently, the expectation of narrowing interest rate differentials has contributed to a 5% boost in the euro against the dollar this year. However, recent remarks from ECB policymakers have adopted a more dovish stance. Governing council member Yannis Stournaras was the latest to suggest that the possibility of future rate increases beyond July remains uncertain. EUR/USD key events today All major economic releases will come from the US today. Investors will get data on employment, manufacturing, and the housing market. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD technical outlook: Bulls set to push off the 1.1200 support. EUR/USD 4-hour chart On the charts, EUR/USD is caught in a tight consolidation with support at the 1.1200 level and resistance at the 30-SMA. However, the RSI trades above 50, showing bulls are slightly stronger. Therefore, there is a high chance bulls will break above the 30-SMA, climbing to the next resistance at 1.1300. –Are you interested in learning more about scalping forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- Further supporting bulls is the fact that the trend before the pause above 1.1200 was bullish. Therefore, there is a likelihood the bullish trend will continue. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.