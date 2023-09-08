EUR/USD Price Analysis: Heading for Straight 8 Weeks of Losses
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Heading for Straight 8 Weeks of Losses

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The dollar was on course for its lengthiest weekly winning streak in nine years.
  • Robust US economic data cast doubts on the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hike strategy.
  • Most economists expect the ECB to maintain interest rates on September 14.

Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is bearish. The dollar was on course for its lengthiest weekly winning streak in nine years on Friday. Meanwhile, the euro, the dollar index’s primary component, faced eight consecutive weeks of losses. 

Are you interested to learn more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Robust economic data drove the dollar’s strength. Consequently, investors are questioning the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hike strategy. Dane Cekov, a senior macro and FX strategist at Nordea Markets, remarked, “The focus has returned to the relative disparity between the US and European economies, causing the weakening dollar narrative to fade.”

This week’s data revealed unexpected growth in the US services sector for August. Moreover, the US reported the lowest jobless claims since February. In contrast, in July, there was a slightly larger-than-anticipated decline in industrial production in Germany, the largest European economy. 

Cekov from Nordea noted, “While the US economy continues to show strength, the European economy appears to be plateauing. The dollar typically performs well when the US outpaces its counterparts, and currently, the US stands out.”

Elsewhere, most economists surveyed by Reuters expect the European Central Bank to maintain interest rates on September 14. However, just under half anticipate another hike this year to combat inflation. 

ECB President Christine Lagarde increased the likelihood of pausing with her July news conference statement, “Do we have more ground to cover? At this point, I wouldn’t say so.”

EUR/USD key events today

Investors will absorb data from the busy week as the US and the Eurozone will not release any major reports today.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical price analysis: Sellers eye a break below 1.0700 support.

EUR/USD technical price analysis
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The EUR/USD is making another attempt at the 1.0700 support level on the charts. The pair extended the previous downtrend when the price broke below the 1.0775 support level. Now, it has paused at yet another strong support level. 

Are you interested to learn more about Australian forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The indicators on the chart point to a continuation of the downtrend. The 30-SMA is above the price, showing bears are holding the reins. Similarly, the RSI supports sellers as it trades near the oversold region. Therefore, sellers might soon push below the 1,0700 support.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023