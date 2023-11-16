Home EUR/USD Price Corrects After CPI-Led Gains to 1.0880
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Price Corrects After CPI-Led Gains to 1.0880

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the median line.
  • A new higher high activates further growth.
  • The US data should bring life to the EUR/USD pair.

The EUR/USD price has shown continued growth following the release of US inflation data, reaching the 1.0887 level. Presently, it has experienced a slight retreat and stands at 1.0848 as of the current moment.

Are you interested to learn more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide-

It’s worth noting that a temporary pullback is a common occurrence after a recent upward swing. The rebound of the Dollar Index contributed to the USD gaining ground against its counterparts. Despite this, the currency pair maintains a positive outlook in the short term, given the potential for the Dollar Index to reverse course at any moment.

Yesterday brought a mix of economic data from both the Eurozone and the US. Notably, the US retail sales figures and the Empire State Manufacturing Index provided support to the greenback.

Today’s US data is expected to play a crucial role in shaping market dynamics. Projections indicate that Unemployment Claims may rise to 221K from the previous 217K. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is anticipated at -10.4 points, and Industrial Production could see a 0.4% decline following a 0.3% growth in the prior reporting period. Additionally, the Capacity Utilization Rate is expected to be at 79.4% in October, a slight decrease from 79.7% in September.

It’s important to note that positive US economic data is likely to strengthen the USD, while weaker-than-expected figures could exert downward pressure on the greenback. The market remains responsive to these indicators, and prudent observation is warranted.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD price technical analysis:

EUR/USD price
EUR/USD price hourly chart

From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD pair experienced a retreat after falling short of reaching the upper median line (uml) of the ascending pitchfork. The inability to retest the 1.0887 higher high and a false breakout above 1.0865 signaled weakening momentum among buyers. Currently, the pair approaches the median line (ml) as a dynamic support. The overall bullish bias persists as long as the price remains above this level, and the potential for an upside continuation is activated with a new higher high.

Are you interested to learn more about Thailand forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

However, it’s essential to monitor the situation closely. If the pair drops and stabilizes below the median line, a more significant correction could be triggered. In such a scenario, downside targets may include the R2 level at 1.0800 and the lower median line (lml). This potential correction could materialize, particularly if the Dollar Index (DXY) rallies following the release of US data. As always, staying attentive to market developments will be key in navigating potential shifts in the currency pair’s dynamics.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023