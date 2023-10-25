Home EUR/USD Price Corrects Further as Greenback Leads the Market
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Price Corrects Further as Greenback Leads the Market

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • The bias remains bearish despite the last rebound.
  • The BOC could have a big impact on the USD today.
  • Taking out the pivot point activates further drop.

The EUR/USD price pared gains on Wednesday, continuing yesterday’s momentum. The pair is trading at 1.0575 versus yesterday’s high of 1.0694. The dollar’s dominance forces risky assets to depreciate.

-Are you interested in learning about the forex signals telegram group? Click here for details-

The price maintains a bearish bias despite temporary rebounds. Fundamentally, the greenback took the lead after the United States Flash Manufacturing PMI and Flash Services PMI confirmed expansion yesterday.

On the other hand, the Eurozone, German, and French services and manufacturing sectors remained deep in contraction territory. Today, the German ifo Business Climate came in at 86.9 points, versus 85.9 points expected and compared to 85.8 points in the previous reporting period. In addition, the M3 Money Supply reported better than expected data, while Private Loans disappointed.

Later, the BOC is seen as a high-impact event that could really shake the markets. The overnight rate is expected to remain at 5.00%. Still, the BOC Press Conference could bring sharp movements. Furthermore, Fed Chair Powell Speaks, ECB President Lagarde Speaks, and US New Home Sales should have an impact on the greenback.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD Price Technical Analysis: Rebound Ended

EUR/USD price
EUR/USD price hourly chart

From the technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair found resistance at the confluence area formed at the intersection between the lower median line (LML) of the ascending pitchfork with the R2 (1.0680). Now, it has dropped below the warning line (WL), which represents dynamic support.

-Are you interested in learning about forex indicators? Click here for details- 

Staying on this obstacle announced an imminent breakdown. It challenges the weekly pivot point of 1.0570. Taking out this downside obstacle announces more declines. The 1.0600 psychological level represents a supply zone. Retesting it may result in a new sell-off.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023