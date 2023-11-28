Home EUR/USD Price Signals Buyers’ Exhaustion Near 1.0960
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Price Signals Buyers’ Exhaustion Near 1.0960

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The bias remains bullish as the Dollar Index is bearish.
  • A new higher high activates further growth.
  • The US CB Consumer Confidence should be decisive.

The EUR/USD price is trading in the green at 1.0948 at the time of writing. The pair is fighting hard to resume its rally as the US dollar remains bearish despite minor rebounds.

Are you interested to learn more about scalping brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Yesterday, the greenback took a hit from the US New Home Sales economic indicator which came in at 679K versus 724K expected and compared to 719K in the previous reporting period.

Today, the German Gfk Consumer Climate came in at -27.8 points versus -28.2 points expected and above -28.3 in the previous reporting period.

Still, only the United States economic data could change the sentiment in the short term. The CB Consumer Confidence may drop from 102.6 to 101.0 points. This could be bad for the greenback.

In addition, the Richmond Manufacturing Index is expected at 1 versus 3 points in the previous reporting period, HPI could report a 0.4% growth, while S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI may announce a 4.0% growth. The USD needs strong support from the US economy as poor data should weigh down the dollar.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD Price Technical Analysis: Supply Zone

EUR/USD price
EUR/USD 1-hour chart

From the technical point of view, the EUR/USD price jumped higher after ending its corrective downside. However, it has failed to reach the median line (ml) that shows the buyers are exhausted.

Are you interested to learn about forex robots? Check our detailed guide-  

Now, the pair has reached a supply zone near the 1.0965 former high. It remains to see how it reacts around this static resistance. A valid breakout (a new higher high) may announce further growth towards the median line (ml).

On the contrary, false breakouts through the resistance level may trigger a reversal. Still, a significant drop could only trigger if the price falls below the lower median line (lml).

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023