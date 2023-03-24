EUR/USD Price Tumbles as Dollar Soars, Focus on Key Data

The bias is bullish as long as it stays above the median line. The US and Eurozone services and manufacturing data should move the rate today. A new higher high activates further growth. The EUR/USD price turned to the downside, trading at 1.0824 at the time of writing. After its strong rally, a short-term downside correction was due amid profit-taking. -If you are interested in forex day trading then have a read of our guide to getting started- Fundamentally, the US received a helping hand from the Unemployment Claims and Current Account yesterday. Today, the Eurozone and US manufacturing and services figures should be decisive. The German Flash Services PMI is expected at 51.0 points above 50.9 points in the previous reporting period confirming further contraction, while the German Manufacturing PMI is expected at 47.1 points. In addition, the Eurozone Flash Manufacturing PMI could be reported at 52.6 points, while Flash Manufacturing PMI should remain in the contraction territory. Later today, the US data could change the sentiment. Flash Services PMI is expected at 50.3 in March, below 50.6 points in February, while Flash Manufacturing PMI may drop to 47.0 points signaling further contraction. The US Durable Orders and Core Durable Orders could also impact today. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD Price Technical Analysis: Corrective Downside Technically, the EUR/USD pair registered only false breakouts through the R2 (1.0890) and above the upper median line of the ascending pitchfork, confirming exhausted buyers. The median line of the ascending pitchfork represents the first downside target and obstacle. The weekly R1 (1.0780) and the 1.0771 historical level are also seen as support levels. -Are you looking for automated trading? Check our detailed guide- Testing these levels may result in a new bullish momentum. Only a valid breakdown and making a new lower low activates a larger drop. Technically, the bias remains bullish if it stays above the median line (ml). The 1.0900 psychological level is a major upside target if the rate rallies again. A larger growth should be activated by a new higher high. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex News Today: Daily Trading News share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.