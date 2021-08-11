Forex Broker News: Go Markets Renews Chelsea FC Sponsorship

Australian Forex Broker Continues to Show Presence in English Premier League

Chelsea FC vying for title this season with the acquisition of Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku

Forex and crypto brokers slowly taking over major club sponsorships

The renowned Australian-based forex broker GO Markets recently announced that it renewed its sports sponsorship with Chelsea FC. The Blues are vying to win the Premier League this season and have made some recent acquisitions which should put them right there at the top of the pile.

In a social media post, GO Markets announced that it was extending the sponsorship deal for another two seasons. “We look forward to achieving performance and execution that go even further beyond together,” the forex broker said.

GO Markets had signed the initial deal with the West London-based club last October. The deal made the forex broker Chelsea’s Official Online Trading Partner. The terms of the deal were not disclosed by either party.

Forex Broker GO Markets Expanding Substantially into new markets

The forex broker Go Markets has continued strengthening its international brand through new strategic partnerships. The company backed Chelsea during a season that was affected by COVID-19 behind closed doors and with stadiums devoid of spectators. However, promoting the club sponsorship clearly assisted the forex broker to continue spreading brand awareness which led to a two-year extension of the deal.

“It is our first foray into international sports sponsorships, thus wanting it to be with a club that has a global fan base and a rich history just as we do,” GO Markets Director, Khim Khor said during the signing of last year’s deal.

Although it is based in Australia, GO Markets began to expand its international presence over the past years. It has managed to gain licenses from regulators in the UAE, Cyprus and Seychelles, and is operating as a global broker with considerable outreach.

Financial Brokers Looking To Expand Sponsorship Agreements In The Sports World

Go Markets CEO Khor was quite upbeat about the prospects for the partnership between the forex broker and Chelsea FC.

“Partnering with Chelsea FC will help our strategy to increase international brand recognition,” Khor said.

And while GO Markets are still in the early stages of their foray into sports, other brokers have already expanded aggressively in this sector. Israeli crypto and forex broker eToro recently signed a sponsorship agreement with the top Czech football club, SK Slavia Prague as well as several other similar agreements.

And it’s not just forex and CFD brokers who are showing interest in sports deals. A number of crypto startups such as FTX, Crypto.com, and BitMEX have also inked major sports deals.

