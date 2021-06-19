Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»Forex Week Ahead: USD on Fire After FOMC Hawks Reset Markets

Forex Week Ahead: USD on Fire After FOMC Hawks Reset Markets

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look, Forex News, Majors, US Dollar Forecast, Weekly Forex Forecasts

USD turned dramatically higher against major and minor currencies after the shift in stance on inflation by the Fed. The fallout from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting has reset the financial markets on a grand scale.

With the majority of FOMC members now expecting there to be at least two increases in interest rates before the end of 2023 and talk of starting to rein back its $120 billion a month asset purchases, the impact across all markets has been immense if not immediate.

And as far as asset purchase tapering went, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made a pretty big hint, remarking: “You can think of this meeting that we had as the ‘talking about talking about’ meeting, if you’d like.”

From forex to equities – risk-off is back

Initially the stock market was fairly measured but by the end of the week the reflation trade was looking like it was on its last legs, if not entirely dead.

The Dow was down 1.6% and the UK FTSE 100 1.9% – both underperforming other stock indices because of their preponderance of value stocks.

Bond markets at the shorter end of the curve reacted with yields rising on Wednesday’s shift in policy from the FOMC.

The restrained nature of the bond selling at first gave the impression there would be no repeat of the panic-selling in the so-called taper tantrum of 2013 – the last time when the Fed hinted at a more hawkish posture on monetary policy.

Get Coin Signals!

But that didn’t last and on Thursday the bond markets saw buyers return and yields fall back. The 10-year Treasury  the most closely watched because of its influence on borrowing costs globally – 6 basis points to 1.51%, while the 30-year dropped 10 basis point to 2.1%.

However, at the shorter-end of the curve, the two-year maintained the upward momentum in yields, up 1 basis point to 0.21%.

In the currency markets the reaction was at its most severe.

DXY makes its move

The dollar index (DXY) made two large upward moves on Wednesday and Thursday of 0.6% and 0.86% respectively. That, taken together, was the largest move of the greenback against the other major internationally traded currencies this year.

DXY price chart 18 June 2021

Both the euro and the pound lost ground to the dollar, but so too did a host of other countries’ currencies, notably in Asia.

Until this week the dollar had been weakening over the past 12 months, aside from some appreciation seen in March.

But the Fed’s definite move to indicate to markets that it was aware of inflation expectations rising and what this could be saying about an overheating economy, both at home and abroad.

The fact that the Fed has shifted from the assessment that the increase in inflation was transitory has signalled to the equities market that valuations are surely too rich, given the negative implications for future corporate earnings. Not surprisingly, then, US stocks has their worst week since November last year.

USD strengthens, commodities drop

Commodities have also taken a hit from the stronger dollar. Those commodities priced in the USD become more expensive. For now oil is immune, and its price continues to benefit from the prospect of Iranian oil being kept off the market as the prospect of nuclear talks leading to the lifting of sanctions dissipates.

It was a different story for metals such as copper however, which gave up a lot of their most most recent gains. The decision of the Chinese government to release some of its strategic reserves in an attempt to put a lid on metal price inflation added to bearishness in commodity market.

But back with currencies, the most significant repercussions could be for the carry trade between emerging market currencies in the Far East and the dollar. The appreciation in the dollar squeezes the profit opportunities as the spread between the interest rates of, for example, the Korean Won (KRW) and the US dollar narrows.

KRW snapped a five-day winning run to see its biggest fall against the dollar since February. The Chinese Renminbi also dropped. The Japanese Yen was an exception, benefiting from its safe haven status.

With no major economic calendar events in the US, market participants will be on Fed watch.

Bullard sees interest rate rise earlier –  2022

On Friday St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC the economy was in a good place, but that came with a caveat.

“We’re expecting a good year, a good reopening. But this is a bigger year than we were expecting, more inflation than we were expecting. I think it’s natural that we’ve tilted a little bit more hawkish here to contain inflationary pressures.”

Bullard went on to explain that he expects inflation to be 3% this year and falling to 2.5% in 2022 before it returns to the Fed’s 2% target. The Fed had previously said that it would be relaxed about inflation remaining above the target level, provided it wasn’t for an extended period.

Bullard added, though, that with inflation above target he thinks there should be an interest rate increase as early as next year.

Bullard is not currently a voting member of the FOMC, but he is next year.

It was only in March that the FOMC had said inflation would run at 2.2% this year – it has now revised that upwards to 3.0%.

The economy is also hotter than it had previously expected. It now expects the GDP to be 7.0%, not the 6.5% it pencilled a month ago. In December the FOMC though had GDP would be 4.2% this year.

If you are looking to profit from forex markets, then look out for our free forex signals next week.

Get Free Crypto Signals – 82% Win Rate!

Get Coin Signals!

3 Free Crypto Signals Every Week – Full Technical Analysis

Forex Week Ahead 21 June to 25 June – Economic Calendar

Check out our live calendar page here

MONDAY, JUN 21
Consensus Previous

00:01

GBP

 Rightmove House Price Index (MoM) (Jun) 1.8%

00:01

GBP

 Rightmove House Price Index (YoY) (Jun) 2.1%

02:30

AUD

 Retail Sales s.a. (MoM) (May)Preliminar 0.7% 1.1%

02:30

CNY

 PBoC Interest Rate Decision 3.85%

24h

ARS

 Martin Miguel de Guemes day

08:00

EUR

 Industrial Production (YoY) (Apr) 12.7%

09:00

PLN

 Industrial Output (YoY) (May) 29.0% 44.5%

09:00

PLN

 Producer Price Index (YoY) (May) 6.0% 5.3%

09:00

CZK

 Foreign Debt (Q1)

163.88B

10:00

EUR

 Consumer Confidence Index (Jun) 4

n/a

EUR

 German Buba Monthly Report

n/a

INR

 Trade Deficit – RBI (Q1)

-34.5B

n/a

INR

 M3 Money Supply (May 31) 10.0% 9.9%

n/a

INR

 Balance Payment $ (Q1)

$32.5B

n/a

INR

 Current Account Balance $ (Q1)

$-1.7B

13:30

EUR

 ECB’s President Lagarde speech

13:30

USD

 Chicago Fed National Activity Index (May) 0.24

13:30

BRL

 Current Account (May)

$5.663B

14:00

EUR

 Leading Indicator (Jun) 6.5

15:00

EUR

 ECB’s President Lagarde speech

16:30

USD

 3-Month Bill Auction 0.025%

16:30

USD

 6-Month Bill Auction 0.04%

20:00

USD

 Fed’s Williams speech

22:00

KRW

 Producer Price Index Growth (MoM) (May) 0.2% 0.6%

22:00

KRW

 Producer Price Index Growth (YoY) (May) 6.0% 5.6%

22:00

NZD

 Westpac Consumer Survey (Q2) 99.5 105.2

TUESDAY, JUN 22

04:00

NZD

 Credit Card Spending (YoY) (May) 70.2% 87.4%

n/a

EUR

 Consumer Spending Volume (Apr) -0.4%

n/a

EUR

 Consumer Confidence Adj (Jun) -9

06:00

EUR

 Unemployment Rate (Mar) 7.6%

07:00

DKK

 Consumer Confidence (Jun) 2.8

07:00

GBP

 Public Sector Net Borrowing (May)

£30.962B

08:00

TRY

 Consumer Confidence (Jun) 77.3

08:30

SEK

 Unemployment Rate (May) 9.4%

09:00

PLN

 Retail Sales (YoY) (May) 16.0% 25.7%

09:00

EUR

 Industrial Sales n.s.a. (YoY) (Apr) 25.8% 38.1%

09:00

EUR

 Industrial Sales s.a. (MoM) (Apr) 1.3% 1.6%

09:30

HKD

 Consumer Price Index (May) 0.6% 0.7%

n/a

EUR

 Current Account Balance (Apr)

€-0.473B

13:00

HUF

 MNB Interest Rate Decision 0.85% 0.60%

13:55

USD

 Redbook Index (YoY) (Jun 18) 16.4%

15:00

USD

 Existing Home Sales (MoM) (May)

5.71M

5.85M

15:00

USD

 Existing Home Sales Change (MoM) (May) -2.7%

15:00

EUR

 ECB’s Lane speech

15:00

EUR

 Consumer Confidence (Jun)Preliminar -2.9 -5.1

15:00

USD

 Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index (Jun) 18

16:00

COP

 Trade Balance (Apr)

$-1.298M

18:00

USD

 2-Year Note Auction 0.152%

18:30

EUR

 ECB’s Schnabel speech

19:00

USD

 Fed’s Chair Powell testifies

21:30

USD

 API Weekly Crude Oil Stock (Jun 18)

-8.537M

WEDNESDAY, JUN 23

00:00

AUD

 Commonwealth Bank Composite PMI (Jun)Preliminar 58

00:00

AUD

 Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI (Jun)Preliminar 60.4 60.4

00:00

AUD

 Commonwealth Bank Services PMI (Jun)Preliminar 58.3 58.0

00:50

JPY

 BoJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes

01:30

JPY

 Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI (Jun)Preliminar 53

06:00

SGD

 Consumer Price Index (YoY) (May) 2.0 2.1

06:00

JPY

 Leading Economic Index (Apr) 103 103

06:00

JPY

 Coincident Index (Apr) 95.5 95.5

08:00

EUR

 Non-Monetary Policy ECB Meeting

08:15

EUR

 Markit Manufacturing PMI (Jun)Preliminar 59.0 59.4

08:15

EUR

 Markit Services PMI (Jun)Preliminar 59.4 56.6

08:15

EUR

 Markit PMI Composite (Jun)Preliminar 59.3 57.0

08:30

EUR

 Markit Manufacturing PMI (Jun)Preliminar 63.0 64.4

08:30

EUR

 Markit PMI Composite (Jun)Preliminar 57.4 56.2

08:30

EUR

 Markit Services PMI (Jun)Preliminar 55.5 52.8

08:30

EUR

 ECB’s De Guindos speech

09:00

ZAR

 Consumer Price Index (MoM) (May) 0.1% 0.7%

09:00

ZAR

 Consumer Price Index (YoY) (May) 5.2% 4.4%

09:00

EUR

 Markit PMI Composite (Jun)Preliminar 58.7 57.1

09:00

EUR

 Markit Manufacturing PMI (Jun)Preliminar 62.1 63.1

09:00

EUR

 Markit Services PMI (Jun)Preliminar 57.6 55.2

09:30

GBP

 Markit Services PMI (Jun)Preliminar 63.0 62.9

09:30

GBP

 Markit Manufacturing PMI (Jun)Preliminar 64.0 65.6

12:00

MXN

 Retail Sales (MoM) (Apr) 3.6%

12:00

MXN

 Retail Sales (YoY) (Apr) 2.5%

12:00

USD

 MBA Mortgage Applications (Jun 18) 4.2%

13:30

USD

 Current Account (Q1)

$-189.9B

$-188.5B

13:30

CZK

 CNB Interest Rate Decision 0.50% 0.25%

13:30

CAD

 Retail Sales ex Autos (MoM) (Apr) 2.2% 4.3%

13:30

CAD

 Retail Sales (MoM) (Apr) -5.1% 3.6%

14:00

CHF

 SNB Quarterly Bulletin (Q2)

14:10

USD

 Fed’s Bowman speech

14:45

USD

 Markit Manufacturing PMI (Jun)Preliminar 61.5 62.1

14:45

USD

 Markit Services PMI (Jun)Preliminar 70.0 70.4

14:45

USD

 Markit PMI Composite (Jun)Preliminar 68.7

15:00

USD

 New Home Sales (MoM) (May)

0.870M

0.863M

15:00

USD

 New Home Sales Change (MoM) (May) -5.9%

15:30

USD

 EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change (Jun 18)

-7.355M

17:00

RUB

 Industrial Output (May) 10.5% 7.2%

18:00

USD

 5-Year Note Auction 0.788%

19:00

EUR

 ECB’s President Lagarde speech

n/a

ARS

 Gross Domestic Product (YoY) (Q1) -4.3%

21:30

USD

 Fed’s Rosengren speech

22:00

KRW

 Consumer Sentiment Index (Jun) 103.6 105.2

THURSDAY, JUN 24

00:50

JPY

 Corporate Service Price Index (YoY) (May) 0.9% 1.0%

00:50

JPY

 Foreign Investment in Japan Stocks (Jun 18)

¥-33.2B

00:50

JPY

 Foreign Bond Investment (Jun 18)

¥410.6B

24h

EUR

 European Council Meeting

06:00

EUR

 Producer Price Index (YoY) (May) 8.7%

24h

EUR

 Export Prices (YoY) (May) 9.4%

06:00

EUR

 Import Prices (YoY) (May) 12%

n/a

EUR

 Gross Domestic Product n.s.a (YoY) (Q1) -2.8%

n/a

EUR

 Gross Domestic Product s.a (QoQ) (Q1) -0.5% -0.5%

07:00

EUR

 Import Price Index (MoM) (May) 1.4%

07:00

EUR

 Import Price Index (YoY) (May) 11.3% 10.3%

07:30

HUF

 Current Account Balance (QoQ) (Q1) 0.184

07:45

JPY

 BoJ’s Governor Kuroda speech

07:45

EUR

 Business Climate in Manufacturing (Jun) 107

08:00

TRY

 Capacity Utilization (Jun) 75.3%

08:00

TRY

 Manufacturing Confidence (Jun) 110.3

08:00

EUR

 Gross Domestic Product (YoY) (Q1) -9.1% -4.3%

08:00

EUR

 Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) (Q1) -0.5% -0.5%

08:30

SEK

 Producer Price Index (MoM) (May) 1.7%

08:30

SEK

 Producer Price Index (YoY) (May) 5.6%

09:00

PLN

 Unemployment (MoM) (May) 6.1% 6.3%

09:00

EUR

 IFO – Business Climate (Jun) 100.4 99.2

09:00

EUR

 IFO – Expectations (Jun) 103.5 102.9

09:00

EUR

 IFO – Current Assessment (Jun) 97.8 95.7

09:00

EUR

 Economic Bulletin

10:30

ZAR

 Producer Price Index (MoM) (May) 0.3% 0.7%

10:30

ZAR

 Producer Price Index (YoY) (May) 7.3% 6.7%

12:00

GBP

 BoE Interest Rate Decision 0.1% 0.1%

12:00

GBP

 BoE Asset Purchase Facility

£895B

£895B

12:00

GBP

 Monetary Policy Summary

12:00

GBP

 BoE MPC Vote Cut 0 0

12:00

GBP

 BoE MPC Vote Unchanged 9 9

12:00

GBP

 BoE MPC Vote Hike 0 0

12:00

GBP

 Bank of England Minutes

12:00

MXN

 1st half-month Core Inflation (Jun) 0.33%

12:00

MXN

 1st half-month Inflation (Jun) -0.01%

12:35

EUR

 ECB’s Panetta speech

13:00

PLN

 M3 Money Supply (YoY) (May) 9.1% 11.2%

13:30

USD

 Continuing Jobless Claims (Jun 11)

3.518M

13:30

USD

 Initial Jobless Claims 4-week average (Jun 18)

395K

13:30

USD

 Initial Jobless Claims (Jun 18)

380K

412K

13:30

USD

 Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q1) 6.4% 6.4%

13:30

USD

 Gross Domestic Product Price Index (Q1) 4.3% 4.3%

13:30

USD

 Wholesale Inventories (May)Preliminar 0.8%

13:30

USD

 Goods Trade Balance (May)Preliminar

$-86.7B

13:30

USD

 Personal Consumption Expenditures Prices (QoQ) (Q1) 3.7%

13:30

USD

 Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (QoQ) (Q1) 2.5% 2.5%

13:30

USD

 Durable Goods Orders ex Transportation (May) 0.8% 1.0%

13:30

USD

 Durable Goods Orders ex Defense (May) 0%

13:30

USD

 Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft (May) 2.2%

13:30

USD

 Durable Goods Orders (May) 1.9% -1.3%

14:00

RUB

 Central Bank Reserves $

$604.8B

15:30

USD

 EIA Natural Gas Storage Change (Jun 18)

16B

16:00

USD

 Fed’s Williams speech

16:00

USD

 Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity (Jun) 32

16:30

EUR

 ECB’s Schnabel speech

16:30

USD

 4-Week Bill Auction 0.045%

18:00

USD

 7-Year Note Auction 0%

20:00

ARS

 Unemployment Rate (QoQ) (Q1) 11%

20:00

MXN

 Central Bank Interest Rate 4%

21:30

USD

 Bank Stress Test Info

22:00

KRW

 BOK Manufacturing BSI (Jul) 99 98

24h

EUR

 Midsummer’s Eve

24h

SEK

 Midsummer´s Eve

23:45

NZD

 Imports (May)

$4.98B

23:45

NZD

 Exports (May)

$5.37B

23:45

NZD

 Trade Balance NZD (YoY) (May)

$0.73B

23:45

NZD

 Trade Balance NZD (MoM) (May)

$388M

FRIDAY, JUN 25

00:01

GBP

 GfK Consumer Confidence (Jun) -7 -9

00:30

JPY

 Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food (YoY) (Jun) -0.1% -0.2%

00:30

JPY

 Tokyo Consumer Price Index (YoY) (Jun) -0.6% -0.4%

00:30

JPY

 Tokyo CPI ex Food, Energy (YoY) (Jun) -0.1% -0.1%

24h

EUR

 European Council Meeting

06:00

SGD

 Industrial Production (MoM) (May) 1%

06:00

SGD

 Industrial Production (YoY) (May) 2.1%

07:00

EUR

 Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey (Jul) -4 -7

07:00

DKK

 Retail Sales (YoY) (May) 9.8%

09:00

EUR

 Business Confidence (Jun) 112.0 110.2

09:00

EUR

 Consumer Confidence (Jun) 112.0 110.6

09:00

EUR

 M3 Money Supply (3m) (May) 10.5%

09:00

EUR

 Private Loans (YoY) (May) 4.1% 3.8%

09:00

EUR

 M3 Money Supply (YoY) (May) 8.5% 9.2%

10:00

EUR

 Trade Balance non-EU (May)

€4.85B

10:30

EUR

 Consumer Price Index (MoM) (Jun) 0.15%

10:30

EUR

 Consumer Price Index (YoY) (Jun) 1.46%

n/a

INR

 FX Reserves, USD (Jun 14)

$608.08B

13:00

GBP

 BoE Quarterly Bulletin (Q2)

13:30

USD

 Personal Spending (May) 0.4% 0.5%

13:30

USD

 Core Personal Consumption Expenditures – Price Index (YoY) (May) 3.5% 3.1%

13:30

USD

 Personal Income (MoM) (May) -2.0% -13.1%

13:30

USD

 Personal Consumption Expenditures – Price Index (MoM) (May) 0.3% 0.6%

13:30

USD

 Personal Consumption Expenditures – Price Index (YoY) (May) 4.0% 3.6%

13:30

USD

 Core Personal Consumption Expenditures – Price Index (MoM) (May) 0.6% 0.7%

n/a

EUR

 Current Account Balance EUR (Apr)

€265B

15:00

USD

 Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Jun) 86.4 86.4

18:00

USD

 Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count 373

18:00

USD

 Fed’s Rosengren speech

20:30

USD

 CFTC S&P 500 NC Net Positions

20:30

JPY

 CFTC JPY NC Net Positions

20:30

USD

 CFTC Oil NC Net Positions

20:30

USD

 CFTC Gold NC Net Positions

20:30

GBP

 CFTC GBP NC Net Positions

20:30

AUD

 CFTC AUD NC Net Positions

20:30

EUR

 CFTC EUR NC Net Positions

24h

EUR

 Midsummer day

 

Get Free Crypto Signals – 82% Win Rate!

Get Coin Signals!

3 Free Crypto Signals Every Week – Full Technical Analysis

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Gary was the production editor for 15 years at highly regarded UK investment magazine Money Observer. He covered subjects as diverse as social trading and fixed income exchange traded funds. Gary initiated coverage of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies at Money Observer and for three years to July 2020 was the cryptocurrency analyst at the UK’s No. 2 investment platform Interactive Investor. In that role he provided expert commentary to a diverse number of newspapers, and other media outlets, including the Daily Telegraph, Evening Standard and the Sun. Gary has also written widely on cryptocurrencies for various industry publications, such as Coin Desk and The FinTech Times, City AM, Ethereum World News, and InsideBitcoins. Gary is the winner of Cryptocurrency Writer of the Year in the 2018 ADVFN International Awards.