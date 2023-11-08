Home GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar Recovers After Fed’s Remarks
Majors

GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar Recovers After Fed’s Remarks

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Fed’s Christopher Waller highlighted the remarkable third-quarter US economic growth.
  • Michelle Bowman noted that the US economy remains robust.
  • British consumer spending last month saw its slowest growth in over a year.

The dollar strengthened on Wednesday, casting a shadow of bearishness on the GBP/USD forecast as traders contemplated the likelihood of an impending US interest rate hike. Meanwhile, investors were anticipating remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later.

-Are you looking for forex robots? Check our detailed guide- 

On Tuesday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller highlighted the remarkable third-quarter US economic growth as a factor to monitor in the central bank’s deliberations on future policy decisions. Notably, the value hit an annualized rate of 4.9%, 

Furthermore, his comments prompted a fellow Fed official to explicitly call for another rate hike. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman interpreted the recent GDP data as evidence that the US economy not only remained robust but may have even accelerated. Consequently, it might necessitate a higher Fed policy rate.

Meanwhile, British consumer spending last month saw its slowest growth in over a year, as indicated in a Tuesday survey.

Barclays reported a 2.6% increase in spending on their debit and credit cards from September 24 to October 21 compared to the previous year. It represents the smallest annual rise since September 2022. Moreover, it is a decline from the 4.2% growth seen in the previous month. Additionally, when adjusted for a 6.7% consumer price inflation in September, the actual volume of goods and services purchased by British consumers decreased. 

GBP/USD key events today

The UK will not release major economic reports today. Therefore, investors will focus on key events from the US, including,

  • Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical forecast: RSI highlights waning bullish momentum.

GBP/USD technical forecast
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

The pound’s decline from the 1.2401 key level has paused at the 30-SMA support. Similarly, the RSI shows that bulls have lost momentum as it rests on the pivotal 50 mark. 50 is a pivotal level because it separates strength in bulls and bears. 

-Are you looking for the best CFD broker? Check our detailed guide-

Therefore, if the RSI stays above 50 and the price above the 30-SMA, there is support for further upside in the pair. However, if it goes below 50 and the price breaks below the SMA, bears will take over. Still, the bullish bias remains, so the price will likely soon break above 1.2300 to retest the 1.2401 resistance level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023