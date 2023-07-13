Gold Price Gains Stall Around $1,960 Ahead of US PPI

The bias is bullish despite minor retreats. The US data could bring sharp movements later today. Taking out the dynamic resistance confirms further growth. The gold price extended its growth after the US inflation figures. The metal is trading at $1,960 at the time of writing. It has marked a daily high of around $1,963. The bias is bullish, so further growth is natural. The XAU/USD accelerated its growth as the United States reported lower inflation. The Consumer Price Index reported a 0.2% growth in June versus the 0.3% growth estimated. CPI y/y came in at 3.0% less than the 3.1% growth forecasted, while the Core CPI registered a 0.2% growth compared to the 0.3% growth estimated. Furthermore, the BOC delivered a 25-bps hike as expected, while the RBNZ left the monetary policy unchanged. Today, the UK GDP, Construction Output, Index of Services, and Manufacturing Production came in better than expected, while Industrial Production and Goods Trade Balance reported poor data. Later, the US PPI may report a 0.2% growth. Core PPI is expected to register a 0.2% growth, while Unemployment Claims could jump to 251K. Positive US data should lift the greenback and could send the XAU/USD down in the short term. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! Gold Price Technical Analysis: Dynamic Resistance Gold price hourly chart As you can see on the hourly chart, gold registered a strong rally after failing to stay below the median line (ml). It has ignored the weekly R2 (1,953) and almost hit the upper median line (uml). This represents a dynamic resistance. False breakouts above this upside obstacle or failing to hit this obstacle may announce a new sell-off. -If you are interested in brokers with Nasdaq, check our detailed guide- Taking out the dynamic obstacle activates further growth. The weekly R3 (1,971) is seen as a potential static resistance. Technically, consolidating above the R2 (1,953) should announce more gains ahead. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Commodities share Read Next GBP/USD Outlook: UK Economic Output Beats Expectations Saqib Iqbal 47 mins The bias is bullish despite minor retreats. The US data could bring sharp movements later today. Taking out the dynamic resistance confirms further growth. The gold price extended its growth after the US inflation figures. The metal is trading at $1,960 at the time of writing. It has marked a daily high of around $1,963. The bias is bullish, so further growth is natural. The XAU/USD accelerated its growth as the United States reported lower inflation. The Consumer Price Index reported a 0.2% growth in June versus the 0.3% growth estimated. CPI y/y came in at 3.0% less than the… Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.