Gold Price Gains Traction Amid Middle East Crisis
Commodities

Gold Price Gains Traction Amid Middle East Crisis

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • The bias is bullish in the short term despite the current retreat.
  • It could test and retest the median line (ml) before resuming its growth.
  • The upper median line (UML) is seen as the next target.

The gold price climbed as high as $1,855 today. However, now the yellow metal has retreated a little and is trading at $1,847.

XAU/USD turned to the upside as the US dollar depreciated versus its rivals. The greenback lost significant ground versus its rivals after mixed data reported by the US on Friday. The Non-Farm Payrolls came in at 336K in September versus 171K expected.

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

The Unemployment Rate remained at 3.8% even if the specialists expected a potential drop to 3.7%, while Average Hourly Earnings increased by 0.2% less compared to the 0.3% growth estimated.

Today, only the FOMC members’ remarks can provide stimulus to the market. Still, the technical factors could drive the market. The fundamentals should bring high action starting from Wednesday, when the FOMC Meeting Minutes, PPI, and Core PPI are seen as high-impact events.

Furthermore, the US is to release the inflation figures on Thursday. Higher inflation could boost the greenback and may force the XAU/USD to drop. On the contrary, lower inflation could lift the price of gold.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Consolidating Gains

gold price
Gold price hourly chart

From the technical point of view, the XAU/USD retested the lower median line (LML) of the descending pitchfork, confirming it as a major dynamic support.

Are you interested to learn about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide-  

It has failed to stabilize below $1,815 former low signaling exhausted sellers (oversold). Now, it has jumped far above the median line (ml).

Still, after the last leg higher, the rate could come back to test and retest the broken median line (ml) or the $1,830 demand zone before jumping higher. The median line represented a dynamic resistance, so confirming its breakout may announce an upside continuation after needing its retreat. The upper median line (UML) stands as the next major upside target if the rate continues to grow.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023