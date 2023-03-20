Gold Price Halts Rally By $2,000, Focus Shifts to FOMC

XAU/USD remains bullish despite temporary retreats.

The FOMC could bring sharp movements on Wednesday.

The upper median line (UML) is seen as a major target.

The price of gold climbed as high as $2,009 today, where it found a strong supply. Now, it has turned to the downside and is trading at $1,977 at the time of writing.

-If you are interested in forex day trading then have a read of our guide to getting started-

After its amazing growth, a small drop was natural. The yellow metal extended its upwards movement as the US Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment came in at 63.4 points versus 66.9 points expected on Friday.

Tomorrow, the Canadian inflation data could have a big impact. Still, the FOMC is seen as the week’s most important event. The FED is expected to deliver a 25-bps hike in the March meeting on Wednesday. The FOMC Economic Projections, FOMC Statement, and the FOMC Press Conference should shake the markets.

In addition, the United Kingdom is expected to announce lower inflation in February compared to January. The SNB and BOE are also expected to continue hiking rates at the March meeting.

At the end of the week, the Eurozone, US, and UK manufacturing and services data could change the sentiment and bring sharp movements again.

Gold price technical analysis: Sellers emerge above $2,000

The XAU/USD turned to the downside after registering a false breakout through the channel’s upside line. The 2,000 psychological level was seen as an upside obstacle.

-Are you looking for automated trading? Check our detailed guide-

The rate failed to stay above it, signaling the buyers were exhausted. Still, the bias remains bullish despite the current drop. The price could test the immediate support levels before resuming growth.

The median line (ML) and the uptrend line represent dynamic support levels. As long as it stays above the uptrend line, the bias remains bullish in the short term, and the XAU/USD could extend its upwards movement. Also, staying above the median line (ML) may also announce further growth toward the upper median line (UML).

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.