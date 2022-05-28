Gold Weekly Forecast: Weaker Dollar Could Push Gold Back to 1900

Gold bulls are returning to the market, but can they stay long? Poor NFP data could push gold higher. Gold is experiencing resistance at the 22-SMA in the charts. The gold weekly forecast is up as a possible pause in rising interest rates could return its appeal as a hedge against a possible recession. Last week, gold had its second bullish week, closing at 1853.46. The weaker dollar brought on this move, which was also lost for a second week, closing below 102.00. This move was due to poor GDP data from the US, which pointed to a slowdown in the economy. -Are you interested in learning about forex indicators? Click here for details- Oddly, rising global inflation has not pushed gold prices higher in previous weeks. It could be because of the tight monetary policy adopted by most central banks in raising interest rates. These hikes have seen the dollar skyrocket and gold lose value. The FOMC meeting minutes released last week gave investors a bit of hope. The minutes pointed to a possible pause in hikes come September if the economy deteriorates due to rising interest rates. This news could mean a weaker dollar in the future, pushing gold prices higher. There are fears of a recession, and if monetary policy eases, we could see investors buying gold to hedge against rising inflation. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! Gold key events next week Gold investors expect consumer confidence in economic activity in the US to drop from 107.3 to 103.9. A lower-than-expected value could push the dollar lower and gold higher. Investors will also be keen on the unemployment rate, which they expect to decrease from 3.6% to 3.5%. If the unemployment rate went up in May, this would signal a tighter labor market that would be bearish for the dollar and bullish for gold. -Are you interested in learning about the forex signals telegram group? Click here for details- Gold weekly technical forecast: 22-SMA resisting The daily chart shows gold pulled back to the 22-SMA last week, closing on a bullish candle after being supported at the 1800.00 critical level. Gold might either break the SMA to the upside or bounce to the downside. A break above SMA could see gold get to 1900.00 in the coming week. If prices push lower, then the metal might retest the 1800.00 level. The gold weekly technical forecast remains bullish as RSI has stayed above the 30 level. This bias will only change if RSI can get below 30. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal CommoditiesWeekly Forex Forecasts share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.