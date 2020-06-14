USD/CAD Forecast June 15-19 – Markets Eye Canadian Inflation, Retail Sales

The Canadian dollar reversed directions last week, as USD/CAD gained over one percent. There are five releases in the upcoming week, including inflation and retail sales. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD.

Housing starts rose to 193 thousand in May, up from 173 thousand beforehand. This beat the estimate of 160 thousand. Corporate profits sunk in Q1, with a sharp decline of 38.4 percent. This followed three straight quarters of growth.

In the U.S., consumer inflation posted a third consecutive decline, as the weak economy isn’t generating any inflation. Both the headline and core figures came in at -0.1%. The Fed made no change to the benchmark rate and indicated that it has no plans to alter rates from their ultra-low levels prior to 2022. Producer Price Inflation numbers were a mix. The headline read gained 0.4%, while the core figure fell by 0.1 percent. Unemployment claims continue to ease, falling to 1.54 million last week, down from 1.87 million beforehand.