USD/CAD Forecast May 17-21 – Canadian CPI, retail sales next

In the US, April inflation was much stronger than expected. Headline CPI (YoY) climbed 4.2%, up from 2.6% beforehand. PPI also climbed sharply, with a gain of 6.2%, up from 4.2% beforehand. Despite the surge in inflation, Fed members reiterated that there are no plans to taper the massive stimulus program.

Retail Sales for March (MoM) disappointed. The headline reading slowed to 0.0%, down from 9.8% in the previous release and shy of the estimate of 1.0%. Core Retail Sales contracted by 0.8%, down sharply from 8.4% and shy of the forecast of 0.5%.