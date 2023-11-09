Home USD/CAD Forecast: Weaker Oil to Weigh on Loonie
Majors

USD/CAD Forecast: Weaker Oil to Weigh on Loonie

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Some BoC policymakers advocated for more interest rate hikes at the last meeting.
  • Oil fell due to concerns about reduced demand in the US and China.
  • Money markets anticipate the BoC to start cutting rates as early as April.

Thursday saw the continuation of the bullish USD/CAD forecast as the Canadian dollar struggled, weakened by the aftermath of Wednesday’s oil price dip. Despite hawkish minutes from the Bank of Canada’s recent meeting, this weakness came. 

-Are you looking for forex robots? Check our detailed guide- 

Moreover, the Canadian dollar has closed lower for three consecutive days, following its most significant weekly gain since March last week.

Meanwhile, oil, a significant Canadian export, settled 2.6% lower. This decline came amid concerns about reduced demand in the US and China, contributing to a more than 6% decrease since the week began.

Elsewhere, a Reuters poll revealed that the Canadian dollar will strengthen less than initially anticipated over the next year. Furthermore, a slowdown in the domestic economy might open the possibility of interest rate cuts. However, the minutes from the Bank of Canada’s October 25 meeting were slightly hawkish. Some governing council members foresaw the potential need for additional interest rate hikes.

Still, money markets anticipate the Canadian central bank to start lowering its benchmark interest rate, possibly as early as April. It follows the decision to maintain it at a 22-year high of 5% for the second consecutive time during the October policy meeting. 

USD/CAD key events today

Traders are focused on key US events below, as Canada will not release significant economic reports.

  • Initial jobless claims report.
  • Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical forecast: Rally hits a wall at 1.3800.

USD/CAD technical forecast
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the charts, the USD/CAD rally has paused at the 1.3800 key level. However, the bullish bias is still strong, with the price well above the SMA and the RSI above 50. The pair experienced a sudden reversal that saw bulls take control by pushing the price above the 1.3750 level and the 30-SMA. 

-Are you looking for the best CFD broker? Check our detailed guide-

At the same time, the RSI went from the oversold region to bullish territory above 50. The pause at 1.3800 has allowed bears to resurface. It might lead to a retracement to retest recently broken levels, including the 30-SMA and the 1.3750 level. Still, bulls will likely break above 1.3800 if the price stays above the SMA.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023