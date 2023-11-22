Home USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loonie Loses Strength as Inflation Dips
Majors

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loonie Loses Strength as Inflation Dips

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Canada’s annual inflation rate dropped more than anticipated to 3.1%.
  • Money markets have almost completely factored in a BoC rate cut by April.
  • Speculators have boosted their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar.

Wednesday’s USD/CAD price analysis painted a bullish picture, influenced by data on Tuesday revealing a decrease in Canada’s inflation. Moreover, investors were absorbing minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting. 

Are you interested to learn more about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide-

In October, Canada’s annual inflation rate dropped more than anticipated to 3.1%. Meanwhile, core inflation measures reached their lowest points in approximately two years. Simon Harvey from Monex Europe and Monex Canada stated, “This aligns with our belief that the BoC, having led the Fed in the hiking cycle, will once again lead in the 2024 easing cycle, with a probable cut as early as April.”

Furthermore, recent weeks have seen markets gradually align with this perspective. Consequently, the Canadian dollar has lagged behind the G10 rally caused by the weaker dollar. Additionally, money markets have almost completely factored in a BoC rate cut by April and anticipate three cuts next year.

The upcoming BoC rate decision will be on December 6. Moreover, it will come after the release of third-quarter GDP data, anticipated to reveal a slight contraction in the Canadian economy.

Elsewhere, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed that speculators have increased their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest level since June 2017.

Meanwhile, the US dollar recovered from recent declines against a basket of major currencies. This recovery came as Federal Reserve officials, in their last meeting, agreed to adopt a cautious approach to future rate hikes.

USD/CAD key events today

  • US core durable goods orders
  • US initial jobless claims
  • US crude oil inventories
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical price analysis: Bulls struggle against 30-SMA resistance

USD/CAD technical price analysis
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the charts, the USD/CAD price is facing the 30-SMA resistance and has struggled to break above for some time. Bears have held control since the price broke below the SMA and the 1.3750 key level. However, they have failed to make lower lows as bulls try to regain control. 

Are you interested to learn more about crypto signals? Check our detailed guide-

The price has retested the 30-SMA several times and might eventually break above. Still, bulls must also break above 1.3750 to confirm a bullish takeover. However, at the moment, bears are still ahead, and the RSI supports bearish momentum below 50. If bears hold control, the price will retest the 1.3650 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023