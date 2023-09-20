USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Stays Resilient in Wake of FOMC
Majors

USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Stays Resilient in Wake of FOMC

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Investors awaited the outcome of the two-day Fed meeting.
  • US and Japanese authorities continued to make fresh remarks regarding the potential for currency intervention.
  • Market participants regard the 150 level as a crucial threshold for Tokyo.

Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bullish as the dollar strengthens before the FOMC meeting. The dollar was strong on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the two-day Fed meeting. However, the focus remained squarely on the yen as US and Japanese authorities continued to make fresh remarks regarding the potential for currency intervention. 

-If you are interested in social trading apps, check our detailed guide-

Masato Kanda, Japan’s chief financial diplomat, reiterated warnings on Wednesday. He emphasized that Japanese authorities constantly communicate with US and international policymakers on currency matters. Moreover, they closely monitor market developments with a “high sense of urgency.”

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen responded to inquiries about whether Washington would support another yen-buying intervention by Japan. She stated that it “depends on the details” of the situation.

Notably, Japan made rare moves into the currency market in September and October of the previous year to bolster the yen. The currency slid and eventually reached a 32-year low of 151.94 against the dollar.

Although the yen has since rebounded from that low, many market participants regard the 150 level as a crucial threshold for Tokyo. If breached, it could trigger another round of intervention. A weaker yen benefits Japanese exporters by boosting their profits. However, it poses challenges for households and retailers as it drives up the costs of importing raw materials and fuel.

Speculation has been growing about a potential earlier-than-expected departure from the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose policy. However, the central bank will likely maintain ultra-low interest rates on Friday.

USD/JPY key events today

Investors have all their focus on the FOMC meeting, where they will watch for the following:

  • Fed economic projections
  • Fed statement 
  • Fed rate decision
  • FOMC press conference.
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical forecast: Bulls overpower resistance at 148.03.

USD/JPY technical forecast
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the charts, the USD/JPY pair is on the verge of breaking above a strong resistance zone and the 148.03 level. The bullish bias is strong but weakened when the price approached the 148.03 key level. Bulls struggled to push the price higher, making small candles. Moreover, the price stayed close to the 30-SMA. 

-If you are interested in brokers with Nasdaq, check our detailed guide-

However, bulls have suddenly gained momentum, puncturing the 148.03 resistance level. If the price closes above this level, it might rise higher to take out the 148.51 level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023