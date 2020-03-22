Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»USD/JPY Forecast March 23-27 – Dollar Pushes Yen Above 110

USD/JPY Forecast March 23-27 – Dollar Pushes Yen Above 110

0
By Published: Last Modified: Majors, USD JPY Forecast, Weekly Forex Forecasts
The U.S. dollar continues to post strong gains, and Dollar/yen climbed above 2.5% for a second straight week. This week’s highlights include Japanese inflation and U.S. manufacturing PMI and unemployment claims.
.

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japan’s economy contracted 1.8%, a sharper decline than the forecast of -1.7%. This marked the first decline in five quarters and points to weakness in the Japanese economy. The BoJ joined the Federal Reserve and other major banks in a coordinated move to enhance their dollar swap lines. This move was aimed at maintaining liquidity in order to ease the strain on global funding markets.

In the U.S., the Fed slashed rates at the start of the week, from 1.25% to 0.25 percent. This emergency cut was in response to the meltdown in the financial markets. Later in the week, the Fed announced it was establishing a Commercial Paper Funding Facility, in order to keep credit flowing to the economy. On the manufacturing front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index plunged by -21.5 points, compared to the forecast of +5.1 points. Core retail sales fell by 0.4%, while retail sales declined by -0.5%.

See all the main events in the Forex Weekly Outlook

Key news updates for USD/JPY

Updates:

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

With USD/JPY posting sharp gains, we start at higher levels:

113.40 was the peak in October 2018.

112.73 has held in resistance since December 2018. This is followed by 112.25.

111.69 was tested in mid-February.

110.62 is an immediate support level.

109.73 has switched back to a support role after sharp losses by USD/JPY last week.

108.70 (mentioned last week) is next.

108.10 remains relevant.

107.30 is the final support line for now.

.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY Sentiment

I am bearish on USD/JPY

The Japanese yen is a safe-haven asset, but investors continue to snap up U.S. dollars, which has enjoyed broad gains. China is a close trading partner of Japan, and the COVID-19 outbreak has taken a heavy toll on the Japanese economy.

Safe trading!

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.