USD/JPY Forecast March 23-27 – Dollar Pushes Yen Above 110

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japan’s economy contracted 1.8%, a sharper decline than the forecast of -1.7%. This marked the first decline in five quarters and points to weakness in the Japanese economy. The BoJ joined the Federal Reserve and other major banks in a coordinated move to enhance their dollar swap lines. This move was aimed at maintaining liquidity in order to ease the strain on global funding markets.

In the U.S., the Fed slashed rates at the start of the week, from 1.25% to 0.25 percent. This emergency cut was in response to the meltdown in the financial markets. Later in the week, the Fed announced it was establishing a Commercial Paper Funding Facility, in order to keep credit flowing to the economy. On the manufacturing front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index plunged by -21.5 points, compared to the forecast of +5.1 points. Core retail sales fell by 0.4%, while retail sales declined by -0.5%.