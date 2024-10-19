Home USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Traders Brace for a Major BoC Cut
Canadian Dollar Forecast

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Traders Brace for a Major BoC Cut

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The dollar strengthened amid increased bets of a Trump presidency.
  • Data from the US showed an unexpected jump in retail sales.
  • Traders expect the Bank of Canada to implement a 50-bps rate cut next week.

The USD/CAD weekly forecast indicates solid bullish sentiment as traders price in a supersized BoC rate cut. Also, WTI prices have come under pressure too.

Ups and downs of USD/CAD

The USD/CAD pair had a bullish week as domestic data supported the US dollar and weakened the Loonie. At the same time, the dollar strengthened amid increased bets of a Trump presidency.

Are you interested to learn more about Australian forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Data from the US showed an unexpected jump in retail sales, indicating a robust economy. Meanwhile, inflation in Canada fell more than expected, boosting bets for BoC rate cuts. At the same time, traders bought the dollar on increased bets of a Trump win that would boost inflation.

Next week’s key events for USD/CAD

Market participants will focus on the Bank of Canada policy meeting in the coming week. Furthermore, Canada will release its retail sales report. On the other hand, the US will release data on durable goods orders. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Traders expect the Bank of Canada to implement a 50-bps rate cut next week. This would be the fourth cut, meant to spur economic growth. High interest rates have left Canada’s economy is a poor state. At the same time, inflation has eased to 1.6%, motivating the central bank to lower borrowing costs. 

Meanwhile, the durable goods data from the US will show the state of economic demand. Recent US data has revealed a resilient economy that has boosted the dollar.

USD/CAD technical weekly forecast: Bullish momentum pauses at 1.3825

USD/CAD technical weekly forecast
USD/CAD daily chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has had a robust bullish rally and is currently facing the 1.3825 key resistance level.  Furthermore, the price trades well above the 22-SMA, a sign that bulls are holding the reigns. 

If you are interested in guaranteed stop-loss forex brokers, check our detailed guide-

The pair has been climbing steeply, with price action showing very few bearish candles. Bulls broke above the SMA and the 1.3600 resistance level and are now challenging 1.3825. However, after a long rally with no pullbacks, the price might pause to allow the SMA to catch up. 

A break above the 1.3825 resistance will pave the way for a retest of the 1.4001 key psychological level. On the other hand, if the price reverses at the 1.3825 resistance level, it might fall back to the 1.3600 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024