AUD/USD Outlook: Bearish amid Ongoing Demonstrations in China

Aussie fell on Monday as the safe-haven dollar rose amid unrest in China. The stringent COVID-19 restrictions have fueled demonstrations in China. The PBOC will lower the reserve requirement ratio to boost growth. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bearish. The risk-sensitive pair fell on Monday as investors scrambled for safety in the dollar amid unrest in China. On Sunday night, protests against China’s strict COVID restrictions erupted for the third day and extended to many locations, sparking clashes involving hundreds of protesters and police. –Are you interested in learning more about spread betting brokers? Check our detailed guide- Since President Xi Jinping took office a decade ago, there has never been a wave of civil disobedience in mainland China. Still, as the pandemic has been going on for nearly three years, frustration over his famous zero-COVID policy has grown. The COVID policies are also having a significant negative impact on the second-largest economy in the world. “We’re looking at the government response to what’s happening … the government response is so unpredictable, and of course, that just means de-risking,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone. The severe COVID limitations have hurt China’s economy, and the government has taken several steps to boost growth. For instance, the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks will be reduced by 25 basis points (bps) starting on December 5, according to a statement released on Friday by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). The civil unrest in China has ended the recent dollar decline. This decline was driven by the rising optimism of a Fed pivot to smaller rate hikes. Monday, however, saw a surge in the dollar, pushing AUD/USD lower. AUD/USD key events today There won’t be any significant news releases from the United States or Australia today, so investors will keep an eye on the developments in China. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! AUD/USD technical outlook: Bearish momentum leading below 30-SMA Looking at the 4-hour chart, we see the price trading slightly below the 30-SMA and the RSI slightly below 50. Bears have shown their strength by pushing the price below the 30-SMA. This move comes after the price failed to go above the 0.6778 resistance. –Are you interested in learning more about AI trading brokers? Check our detailed guide- Bears took over, and they were able to puncture the 30-SMA. If they can keep up this momentum, the price will likely hit the 0.6600 support. There is also the possibility that bulls return after the puncture. If they do, the price will retest the resistance at 0.6778. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal AUD/USD Daily Outlooks share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.