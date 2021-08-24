AUD/USD Price Eying 0.7250 as Risk Sentiment Soars, USD Corrects

AUD/USD jumps above 0.7200 as the risk sentiment improves further. The coronavirus cases have slowed down while a higher vaccination rate has been achieved. Eased activities around the world can reiterate Fed to avoid tapering. DXY and US 10-yr bond yields are at lows. The AUD/USD price analysis clearly shows an upside bias as the Dollar correction continues because of better risk sentiment. As of writing, the AUD/USD pair is at 0.7217, up 0.17% on the day. –Are you interested to learn more about low spread forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- AUD/USD holds the start of the week in Asia early Tuesday morning from a year low of around 0.7220. After posting its strongest daily gains since April, the Australian pair fell the heaviest in just 11 months last week. Although the Coronavirus issues can be seen as a major downside, recent stock and gold rallies, fueled by a weak US dollar, are favored by buyers. The daily Coronavirus cases in Australia are still close to an all-time high, but PMI news and vaccine news favor the AUD/USD pair. Even so, Australia announced another 900+ cases on Monday, but the state with the highest infection rate, New South Wales, boasts one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Similarly, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Moderna-BioNTech Covid as a vaccine for use in adults 16 and over, which has become another weapon against the pandemic. Furthermore, preliminary data show a slight easing in August in the US, Europe, the UK, and Australia, although this decline is tame. These factors are also helping the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) and its monetary policy allies to avoid challenges. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! Due to risk appetite, Wall Street was propelled by these catalysts, while gold also bounced back to $1,800. After Monday’s trading session, the US dollar index (DXY) and the yield on 10-year US Treasuries were lower. The lack of key events may force traders to rely on qualitative catalysts to take action right away. In particular, we’ll be watching for news about the Coronavirus, vaccines, and central banks. AUD/USD price technical analysis: 20-SMA lending decent support AUD/USD 4-hour price analysis The 4-hour chart of the AUD/USD pair shows a rising volume with rising prices. The Aussie has settled well above the 20-period SMA. However, the price is still below the 50-period SMA that can provide immediate resistance. The next upside hurdles could be 0.7260 followed by 0.7290. –Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide- On the downside, 0.7200 will act as immediate support, followed by 20-period SMA at 0.7170. However, the path of least resistance is on the upside for now. Hence, any weakness or pullback can be considered a buying opportunity. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. AUD/USD Daily share Read Next EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls to Take 1.18, USD Falls ahead of Jackson Hole Saqib Iqbal 4 hours AUD/USD jumps above 0.7200 as the risk sentiment improves further. The coronavirus cases have slowed down while a higher vaccination rate has been achieved. Eased activities around the world can reiterate Fed to avoid tapering. DXY and US 10-yr bond yields are at lows. The AUD/USD price analysis clearly shows an upside bias as the Dollar correction continues because of better risk sentiment. As of writing, the AUD/USD pair is at 0.7217, up 0.17% on the day. –Are you interested to learn more about low spread forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- AUD/USD holds the start of the week in… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.4 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits