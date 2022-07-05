AUD/USD Price Slips to 0.6850 Despite RBA’s 50bps Rate Hike

Although the RBA announced a rate hike of 0.50%, the AUD/USD accepts offers to update intraday lows. Combined with bearish Treasury yields, US-China trade deal hopes are cautiously optimistic. June manufacturing orders are driving the US dollar weakness this week. The week’s key events are the US NFP and the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes. After the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced a rate hike, the AUD/USD price fell nearly 30 points to 0.6850. Prices are mainly affected by the news, which may be the reason. -Are you interested to find high leverage brokers? Check our detailed guide- Share prices may also have been affected by the RBA’s recent statement that “inflation in Australia is high but not as high as in many other countries.” In other comments, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He mentioned improved US-China trade relations, at least for now, which helped improve market sentiment. In a macroeconomic release, Chinese Minister Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agreed that communication and macroeconomic policy coordination between China and the United States needed to be strengthened. AUDUSD was also supported by expectations surrounding the Australian-Chinese Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Indonesia and a bullish Caixin Services PMI ahead of the RBA meeting. In June, China’s Caixin Services PMI surpassed market expectations and previous data to reach 54.5 compared with 47.3 and 41.4. S&P 500 futures are up 0.40%, extending the previous two-day uptrend to 3850 at press time, reflecting market sentiment. The 10-year Treasury yield is nearing 3.0%, up 1.70% on the day at press time. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! AUD/USD key events to watch The much-anticipated 0.50% rate hike by the RBA appears to have little effect on AUD/USD traders. Due to this, intraday moves are determined by US manufacturing orders for May, which are expected to rise 0.5% versus 0.3% ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes and US jobs report. AUD/USD price technical analysis: Locked between 20 and 50 SMAs The AUD/USD price remains locked between the 20-period and 500-period SMAs on the 4-hour chart. Although the pair found some support after falling to 0.6750 on Friday, the upside looks shallow and may continue the downside later. -Looking for high probability free forex signals? Let’s check out- Traders should look for a clear range breakout to find a decent trading opportunity. On the upside, 0.6900 will be the immediate hurdle for the bulls. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal AUD/USD Daily Outlooks share Read Next GBP/USD Price Stays Depressed Despite Weak USD, Brexit Weighs Saqib Iqbal 17 mins Although the RBA announced a rate hike of 0.50%, the AUD/USD accepts offers to update intraday lows. Combined with bearish Treasury yields, US-China trade deal hopes are cautiously optimistic. June manufacturing orders are driving the US dollar weakness this week. The week's key events are the US NFP and the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes. After the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced a rate hike, the AUD/USD price fell nearly 30 points to 0.6850. Prices are mainly affected by the news, which may be the reason. -Are you interested to find high leverage brokers? Check our detailed guide- Share prices… Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.