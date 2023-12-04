Home EUR/USD Price Struggles as Dollar Attempts a Recovery
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Price Struggles as Dollar Attempts a Recovery

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • The bias is bearish as long as it stays below the median line.
  • Friday’s low stands as a downside target.
  • The lower median line is seen as a major target.

The EUR/USD price was trading in red at 1.0865 at the time of writing. The pair seems ready to resume its downtrend. The Euro has rebounded after reaching Friday’s low of 1.0828. However, the bias remains bearish as the US dollar could jump higher.

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

Fundamentally, the US and Eurozone published mixed data on Friday. The Greenback lost some ground versus its rivals in the short term as the US ISM Manufacturing PMI came in worse than expected.

Today, the US is to release the Factory Orders data. The economic indicator is expected to report a 2.7% drop versus the 2.8% growth in the previous reporting period.

On the other hand, the German Trade Balance and the Spanish Unemployment Change came in better than expected, while the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence came in worse than predicted.

Tomorrow, the US ISM Services PMI and JOLTS Job Openings represent high-impact events and could shake the markets. Positive US data should help Greenback dominate the currency market in the short term.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD Price Technical Analysis: Minor Rebound

EUR/USD price
EUR/USD 1-hour chart

From the technical point of view, the EUR/USD price tumbled and ignored the uptrend line after failing to stabilize above the 1.1 psychological level.

It has also dropped below the descending pitchfork’s median line (ml), representing a support. After the impressive sell-off, the rate returned to retest the median line (support turned into resistance).

-If you are interested in knowing about scalping forex brokers, then read our guidelines to get started-

The price could resume its leg down as long as it stays below it. Friday’s low of 1.0828 represents a potential downside target. Still, the lower median line (LML) represents the next major downside target. The downside scenario could be invalidated if the rate jumps and stabilizes above the median line (ml).

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023