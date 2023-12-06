Home EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Hovers Close to a Two-Week Peak
EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Hovers Close to a Two-Week Peak

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Data revealed US job openings fell to an over 2 ½ year low.
  • There was a slight easing in the downturn of Eurozone business activity last month.
  • Schnabel suggested the ECB could rule out further interest rate hikes.

Wednesday’s EUR/USD forecast painted a bearish picture as the dollar stood tall near a two-week high against its peers. Meanwhile, investors digested US economic data indicating a cooling labor market, speculating that the Fed might implement rate cuts next year. Tuesday’s data revealed US job openings fell to an over 2 ½ year low.

Elsewhere, there was a slight easing in the downturn of Eurozone business activity last month. However, a survey suggested that the bloc’s economy is poised to contract again this quarter. Moreover, the dominant services industry struggles to generate demand, and the last quarter saw a 0.1% contraction in the economy. 

The November Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), released on Tuesday, pointed to a recurring contraction in the Eurozone this quarter. Consequently, it meets the technical definition of a recession.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) board member Isabel Schnabel indicated a dovish shift in response to a big fall in inflation. Furthermore, Schnabel advised against rates remaining steady through mid-2024 and suggested the ECB could rule out further interest rate hikes. As a result, expectations of a rate cut rose on Tuesday.

Eurozone inflation dropped to 2.4% last month, down from over 10% a year earlier, following ten consecutive rate hikes. Consequently, it brought the ECB’s 2% inflation target into view and raised doubts about policymakers’ warnings of another two years of persistent price growth.

EUR/USD key events today

  • The US Private Employment Change report
EUR/USD technical forecast: Bears zero in on 1.0751 as the next support

EUR/USD technical forecast
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The euro has fallen below the 1.0851 key level to make a new low, strengthening the bearish bias. The price trades well below the 30-SMA, and the RSI is oversold. Bears took over when the price made a strong candle that broke below the 30-SMA and the 1.0950 key level. Since then, the price has descended with shallow pullbacks. Bears are now targeting the next support at 1.0751. 

However, bulls might soon resurface for a stronger pullback to retest the 30-SMA resistance since the price is currently oversold. It would be the first test since bears took control. Therefore, strong resistance at the SMA would mean bears have a firm hold on the current move and might continue below the 1.0751 support level.

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

