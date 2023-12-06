Home Gold Price Rebounded From $2,009 Amid Mixed US Data
Commodities

Gold Price Rebounded From $2,009 Amid Mixed US Data

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • XAU/USD remains bearish if it stays below the 50% retracement level.
  • The US data and the BOC should move the rate.
  • A new lower low activates more declines.

The gold price dropped as low as $2,009 in the last trading session, where it has found a demand again. The metal has rallied again and is trading at $2,026 at the time of writing.

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

After its massive downside movement, a rebound was expected. The US dollar’s leg higher forced the yellow metal to drop. Further rise could drag the price of gold towards new lows.

The XAU/USD turned to the upside after the US JOLTS Job Openings came in worse than expected yesterday. The indicator was reported at 8.73M, far below the 9.31M expected and compared to 9.35M in the previous reporting period.

Gold rallied in the short term even though the US ISM Services PMI came in better than expected, while Final Services PMI matched expectations.

Today, the Australian GDP reported only a 0.2% growth versus the 0.5% growth expected. Later, the US economic data and the BOC should move the rate. The Bank of Canada is expected to keep the Overnight Rate at 5.00%. Still, the BOC Statement could bring sharp movements.

In addition, the US ADP Non-Farm Employment Change could be reported at 131K versus 113K in the previous reporting period.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Bullish Momentum

Gold price
Gold 1-hour chart

The gold price found support on the 61.8% (2,014) and the median line (ml) of the ascending pitchfork. The false breakdown revealed a bounce back. It has reached the supply zone from right below the 50% (2,040) retracement level.

-If you are interested in knowing about scalping forex brokers, then read our guidelines to get started-

The downside pressure remains high as long as it stays below this static resistance. Only jumping and stabilizing above the 50% retracement level could open the door for a larger rebound. On the other hand, dropping below 61.8% and under the median line, a new lower low activates more declines.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023