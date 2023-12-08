Home GBP/USD Price Analysis: Dollar Gains Before Critical US NFP Data
Majors

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Dollar Gains Before Critical US NFP Data

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Investors believe the BoE’s first rate cut may not occur until June. 
  • The upcoming BoE meeting next week will likely result in no change for UK rates. 
  • There was a moderate increase in Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits.

In Friday’s GBP/USD price analysis, a bearish tone prevails as the pound succumbs to a stronger dollar ahead of a pivotal US employment report. Investors keenly anticipate the release of the US non-farm payrolls, eagerly seeking insights that could illuminate the Fed’s next policy decisions.

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

A Reuters poll estimates that the US unemployment rate remained 3.9% in November. On the other hand, the non-farm payrolls might rise to 180,000 from 150,000 in October.

Meanwhile, investor confidence in early rate cuts by major central banks is growing. 

However, futures markets indicate investors believe the BoE’s first rate cut may not occur until June. At the same time, there are expectations for March cuts by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve. This belief has contributed to limited profit-taking on the pound’s November rally.

The upcoming BoE meeting next week will likely result in no change for UK rates. However, market attention will be on the post-meeting statement. 

Elsewhere, recent data in the US revealed a moderate increase in Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits. Consequently, it indicates a gradual loss of momentum in the labor market due to higher borrowing costs. 

GBP/USD key events today

  • US average hourly earnings
  • US non-farm employment change
  • US unemployment rate
  • US consumer sentiment
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical price analysis: Price nears a resilient support zone

GBP/USD technical price analysis
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Pound bears are finding their footing below the 30-SMA as the new bearish trend slowly takes shape. GBP/USD has been in a strong uptrend that paused at the 1.2731 key level. At this point, bears took over when they pushed the price below the 30-SMA. 

-If you are interested in knowing about scalping forex brokers, then read our guidelines to get started-

Now, the price is making lower lows and highs, indicating that bears are in the lead. However, they will still face strong support levels that could stop the downtrend. 

The price is approaching a strong support zone comprising the 0.382 fib retracement and 1.2501 key support levels. A break below this zone would allow the price to retest the 1.2401 key level. However, bulls might resume the previous uptrend if the zone holds firm.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023