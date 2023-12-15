Home GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls Dominate After Hawkish BoE
Majors

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls Dominate After Hawkish BoE

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The BOE affirmed its commitment to keeping British interest rates elevated.
  • Bailey said there was still a big distance to cover in addressing inflation concerns.
  • There was a slowdown in the UK wage growth and a 0.3% decline in gross domestic product in October.

The Bank of England (BOE) stands firm in its hawkish stance, even as the prospect of US rate cuts gains traction, making for a bullish GBP/USD price analysis. On Thursday, the BOE affirmed its commitment to keeping British interest rates elevated for an extended period. In contrast, the Fed has signaled rate cuts in 2024.

Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Governor Andrew Bailey declared a 6-3 vote to hold rates at a 15-year high of 5.25%. Additionally, Bailey said there was still a big distance to cover in addressing inflation concerns. Therefore, he went against the expectations of investors who had increasingly bet on rate cuts. Unlike the Federal Reserve’s indication of potential rate cuts in the United States, the BOE did not discuss cutting rates. On the contrary, it expressed concerns that Britain’s inflation might be more persistent.

Meanwhile, data this week revealed a slowdown in wage growth and a 0.3% decline in gross domestic product in October. It raises concerns about a potential recession ahead of the expected 2024 national election. Still, the BOE remained steadfast. As a result, investors revised their expectations for the first rate cut from March to May.

ING economist James Smith noted the BOE’s reluctance to support rate cut expectations. This is a divergence from the more proactive stance of the Federal Reserve.

GBP/USD key events today

  • UK Flash Manufacturing PMI
  • UK Flash Services PMI
  • US Empire State Manufacturing Index
  • US Flash Manufacturing PMI
  • US Flash Services PMI
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical price analysis: Potential pullback as bullish momentum peaks

GBP/USD technical price analysis
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, GBP/USD has broken above the 1.2700 key resistance level in a strong bullish surge. As a result, the price left the 30-SMA far below, showing massive bullish strength. Similarly, the RSI has risen to the overbought region. However, this might also lead to a pullback as the bullish move is overextended. On the fib tool, the price has extended to 1.27 in one move without pauses.

Are you interested to learn more about day trading brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Moreover, there is resistance slightly above at the 1.2800 key level. Therefore, a short pause would allow the price to retest the 1.2700 level. Furthermore, it would allow the SMA to catch up with the price.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023