Home USD/CAD Outlook: Dollar Weakens Amid Fed Rate Cut Bets
Majors

USD/CAD Outlook: Dollar Weakens Amid Fed Rate Cut Bets

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The Canadian dollar strengthened after the Fed signaled looming rate cuts.
  • Economists predict a slowdown in Canada’s inflation to an annual rate of 2.9%.
  • Oil rose due to attacks by the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi militant group on ships in the Red Sea.

Tuesday’s USD/CAD outlook was bearish as the resilient Canadian dollar took the spotlight, outshining the declining dollar. The dollar weakened due to expectations of potential rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in the coming year. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar got support from rising oil prices. 

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

On Monday, the Canadian dollar dipped slightly against the US dollar. However, it held near its four-month peak, supported by rising oil prices and anticipation of domestic inflation data.

On Friday, the loonie reached its highest level since August 4th at 1.3347. The rise resulted from the Federal Reserve’s signaling of potential interest rate cuts in the coming year, which weighed on the US dollar. 

Meanwhile, economists predict a slowdown in Canada’s inflation to an annual rate of 2.9% in November from October’s 3.1%. Notably, a higher inflation figure could lead the Bank of Canada to maintain current interest rates for an extended period, further strengthening the Canadian dollar. Despite growing optimism about reaching its 2% inflation target, the Canadian central bank has kept the door open for additional tightening.

Elsewhere, oil, a significant Canadian export, saw a 1.5% increase, settling at $72.47 per barrel. This rise was attributed to attacks by the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi militant group on ships in the Red Sea, disrupting maritime trade and raising supply costs.

USD/CAD key events today

  • Canada’s CPI m/m
  • Canada’s median CPI y/y
  • Canada’s trimmed CPI y/y
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical outlook: Bearish momentum weakens in the oversold region

USD/CAD technical outlook
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the charts, USD/CAD is recovering after pausing its steep decline at the 1.3350 key support level. However, the bearish bias is still strong because the 30-SMA is above the price and is facing down. At the same time, the RSI is below 50, supporting a bearish trend.

Are you interested to learn more about forex tools? Check our detailed guide-

Nevertheless, there is a chance the bullish move will continue higher. The RSI has made a small bullish divergence in the oversold region. Therefore, bears are exhausted, allowing bulls to retrace the recent move. However, the rebound will likely pause at the resistance zone consisting of the 30-SMA and the 0.382 fib retracement level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023