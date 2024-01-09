Home USD/JPY Price Lacking Bullish Conviction Near 144.0, Eyes on CPI
Majors

USD/JPY Price Lacking Bullish Conviction Near 144.0, Eyes on CPI

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • Activating the flag pattern indicates more gains.
  • A new lower low invalidates the upside scenario.
  • Returning above the median line (ml) signals a larger upward movement.

The USD/JPY price dropped slightly in the short term as the US dollar remained under pressure. The pair is trading at 144.07 at the time of writing. The outlook seems neutral, with no directional bias.

Are you interested in learning more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The greenback was in a short correction even though the US NFP, Average Hourly Earnings, and Unemployment Rate came in better than expected. Yesterday, the US Consumer Credit Came in at 23.8B, above the 8.9B expected.

Today, the Tokyo Core CPI reported a 2.1% growth, matching expectations, while Household Spending dropped by 2.9%, exceeding the 2.2% drop expected.

Later, the US will release the trade balance indicator, which is expected to be at -64.9B versus -64.3B in the previous reporting period.

The US dollar depreciated a little, but it could take the lead again as the US Consumer Price Index m/m and CPI y/y may announce higher inflation in December versus November.

The inflation figures should drive the markets on Thursday. The FED is expected to cut the Federal Funds Rate in 2024, but higher inflation could postpone such decisions.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY Price Technical Analysis: 50% Fibonacci as Key Support

USD/JPY price
USD/JPY 1-hour chart

The USD/JPY price developed a minor flag pattern. The bias remains bullish in the short term as long as it stays above the 50% Fibonacci line of the ascending pitchfork. An upside breakout and activating the flag formation indicate an upside continuation.

Are you interested in learning more about forex signals telegram groups? Check our detailed guide-

Still, only coming back above the median line (ml) and making a new higher high validates larger growth. On the contrary, taking out the 50% Fibonacci line and making a new lower low confirms more declines.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024