Home USD/CAD Price Picks Momentum Near 1.3375, Eying US CPI
Majors

USD/CAD Price Picks Momentum Near 1.3375, Eying US CPI

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • The bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the median line (ml).
  • Higher inflation should lift the greenback.
  • A new higher high activates further growth.

The USD/CAD price is trading in the green at 1.3374 at the time of writing. The pair is struggling to stay higher despite temporary retreats. The US dollar dropped a little in the short term.

Are you interested in learning more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide-

On Tuesday, the US data came in better than expected, while yesterday, the Final Wholesale Inventories matched expectations.

Today, the US inflation figures should have a major impact. The volatility should be high, leading to consolidation amid uncertainty. The FED is expected to deliver a 75-bps rate cut during the year as inflation decreased.

Still, the Consumer Price Index m/m is expected to report a 0.2% growth in December versus a 0.1% growth in November; the CPI y/y could be reported at 3.2% above 3.1% in the previous reporting period, and the Core CPI may announce a 0.3% growth for the second consecutive month. Higher inflation should force the Federal Reserve to maintain its monetary policy. This scenario could lift the greenback.

In addition, the Unemployment Claims data will be released as well. Tomorrow, the US publishes the PPI and Core PPI figures, so the volatility could remain high.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD Price Technical Analysis: Retesting Midline

USD/CAD price
USD/CAD 1-hour chart

The USD/CAD price found strong resistance at the ascending pitchfork’s upper median line (uml). It has also failed to take out the 50% (1.3397) retracement level.

Are you interested in learning more about forex signals telegram groups? Check our detailed guide-

Now, it has dropped below the median line (ml) but it has failed to stay below it, signaling exhausted sellers already.

The bias remains bullish as long as it stays above this dynamic support. The current retreat could represent a flag pattern. This could announce an upside continuation. Though, only a new higher high activates more gains ahead.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024