Home USD/CAD Price Targeting New Lows, Core PCE Price Index Eyed
Majors

USD/CAD Price Targeting New Lows, Core PCE Price Index Eyed

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • The median line could attract the USD/CAD pair.
  • The US economic data should be decisive today.
  • Taking out the median line activates more declines.

The USD/CAD price is trading in the red at 1.3450 at the time of writing. The pair seems determined to hit new lows as the US dollar weakens.

The price jumped higher after the BOC as the Canadian central bank developed a dovish tone. On the other hand, the US manufacturing and services sectors confirmed expansion.

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

The Canadian dollar retook the lead yesterday, even though the US reported mixed data while the ECB maintained its monetary policy.

The US Advance GDP, New Home Sales, and Core Durable Goods Orders came in better than expected. At the same time, unemployment claims, the Advance GDP Price Index, durable goods orders, goods trade balance, and preliminary wholesale inventories are disappointing.

Today, the US economic figures should move the markets again. The Core PCE Price Index may announce a 0.2% growth versus the 0.1% growth in the previous reporting period.

Pending Home Sales is expected to report a 2.1% growth, exceeding the 0.0% growth during the last reporting period.

Furthermore, the Personal Spending and Personal Income data will also be released. Positive economic data should help the USD to dominate the currency market. On the contrary, the Greenback could lose significant ground versus its rivals.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD Price Technical Analysis: Selling Bias

USD/CAD price
USD/CAD 1-hour chart

From the technical point of view, the USD/CAD pair escaped from a significant up-channel pattern, indicating a potential corrective phase. The price tried to come back above the broken uptrend line but failed to stabilize beyond this dynamic obstacle, confirming exhausted buyers.

-If you are interested in knowing about scalping forex brokers, then read our guidelines to get started-

The upper median line (uml) retest confirmed I’ve drawn a descending pitchfork. So, the price could be attracted by the median line (ml), which acts like a magnet. Taking out this dynamic support opens the door for a more significant downside movement. Still, after the current sell-off, we cannot exclude a temporary rebound as the rate challenges a demand zone.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024