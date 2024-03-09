Home EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Fed Rate Cut Probability Rises
EUR/USD Forecast

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Fed Rate Cut Probability Rises

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The dollar weakened after Powell confirmed the likelihood of a rate cut.
  • The ECB held rates on Thursday, with markets expecting the first rate cut in June.
  • A mixed US employment report revealed some cracks in the US labor market.

The EUR/USD weekly forecast shows upside potential for the pair as investors gain more confidence in a Fed rate cut by June.

Ups and downs of EUR/USD

EUR/USD ended last week in the green as investors got a clearer picture of the Fed’s policy outlook. Notably, the dollar weakened after Powell confirmed the likelihood of a rate cut before the year ends. Still, he stated that the Fed would keep assessing incoming data for evidence that inflation is heading for the 2% target.

Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide-

Meanwhile, the ECB held rates on Thursday, with markets expecting the first rate cut in June. However, dollar weakness kept the euro up. Moreover, a mixed US employment report revealed some cracks in the US labor market, further weakening the dollar. The unemployment rate beat forecasts, rising to 3.9%.

Next week’s key events for EUR/USD

EUR/USD weekly forecast

Next week, traders will assess consumer and producer inflation reports from the US. Moreover, there will be a report on retail sales. Markets have been speculating on the possible timing of the first rate cut. Last week, Powell said they are waiting for more evidence that inflation is on a downtrend. 

Therefore, investors will watch for signs that headline and core inflation are descending. A decline in inflation will push up bets that the Fed will cut rates in June. On the other hand, if inflation remains persistent, the dollar might recover as rate-cut bets drop. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD weekly technical forecast: Price rises strongly from 0.618 Fib support

EUR/USD weekly forecast
EUR/USD daily chart

On the technical side, EUR/USD is climbing after finding support at the 0.618 Fib retracement level. Bears managed to retrace 61.8% of the previous bullish move before bulls took back control by breaking above the 22-SMA. 

Are you interested in learning more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Initially, the bullish trend paused at the 1.1100 key resistance level. This allowed the bears to take control. However, the bearish move was temporary. Therefore, bulls will likely retarget the 1.1100 resistance level. Moreover, a break above this solid resistance would confirm a continuation of the previous bullish move. The bullish trend will continue as long as the price stays above the 22-SMA and the RSI stays in bullish territory above 50.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

 

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024