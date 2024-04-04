Home USD/JPY Price Looking for Bullish Continuation, Eyes on US NFP
Majors

USD/JPY Price Looking for Bullish Continuation, Eyes on US NFP

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • The bias is bullish, so further growth is possible.
  • The US data should be decisive tomorrow.
  • Only taking out the 151.00 psychological level activates a correction.

The USD/JPY price is trading in the green at 151.75 at the time of writing. The pair seems determined to reach new highs. Despite minor retreats or consolidations, the bias is bullish, so an upside continuation is on the cards.

Are you interested to learn more about low spread forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The price stays higher even though the US dollar slipped lower. Yesterday, the US reported mixed economic data. The ADP Non-Farm Employment Change came in better than expected. However, ISM Services PMI was disappointing, while Final Services PMI matched expectations.

Today, the US Unemployment Claims are expected to jump from 210K to 213K, which could be bad for the greenback, while the Trade Balance is expected to be -66.9B versus -67.4B in the previous reporting period.

Furthermore, the US Challenger Job Cuts and the Canadian Trade Balance data will also be released. Also, the FOMC Member Barkin and FOMC Member Mester speeches should have an impact.

The US dollar needs strong support to resume its growth. Tomorrow, the Japanese Leading Indicators and Household Spending should move the rate in the morning, but only the US economic data should be decisive.

The US will release the NFP, Average Hourly Earnings, and Unemployment Rate.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY Price Technical Analysis: Intact Bullish Bias

USD/JPY price
USD/JPY 1-hour chart

From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY price stays right below the 151.90 – 151.94 resistance levels, so an imminent breakout is favored.

Are you interested to learn more about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide-

The price moved sideways after failing to stabilize above the ascending pitchfork’s median line (ml). After the previous rally, an accumulation was widely expected.

The bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the 151.00 psychological level. Only dropping below this key downside obstacle activates a corrective phase. Taking out the 151.94, making a new higher high validates further growth.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024