Home EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro Tumbles Amid ECB’s Cut in June
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro Tumbles Amid ECB’s Cut in June

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • An ECB poll of economists confirmed that inflation in the Eurozone will decline to 2%.
  • The ECB held rates on Thursday and signaled the first rate cut in June.
  • The Fed will remain cautious about rate cuts.

The EUR/USD price analysis reveals a compelling downtrend, with the euro declining amid optimism that Eurozone inflation is set to hit the coveted 2% mark. Meanwhile, the dollar strengthened as investors scaled back rate cut expectations after the US inflation report.

Are you interested in learning more about buying NFT tokens? Check our detailed guide-

On Friday, an ECB poll of economists confirmed that inflation in the Eurozone would decline to 2% and stay there. Markets took this as another sign that the ECB will be ready to cut interest rates in June, well before the Federal Reserve.

The ECB held rates on Thursday and signaled the first rate cut in June. ECB president Christine Lagarde noted that inflation was on a clear path down. Therefore, it will be appropriate to start cutting interest rates. Moreover, she said that the ECB was data-dependent and not Fed-dependent. Consequently, they will not wait for the Fed to start the rate-cutting cycle.

The recent US inflation data has delayed the Fed’s rate-cut cycle significantly, with investors now expecting it to start in September. Furthermore, the US economy is performing much better than the Eurozone economy. For six quarters, the Eurozone economy has stagnated. Additionally, the labor market has slowed down. Therefore, the forces that have driven inflation are subsiding. 

On the other hand, the US economy has remained resilient, and the labor market is hot, keeping inflation high. Consequently, the Fed will remain cautious about rate cuts. Nevertheless, there is uncertainty about the ECB’s policy outlook after June, as the ECB will likely monitor progress on US  inflation. 

EUR/USD key events today

  • US preliminary UoM consumer sentiment
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical price analysis: Price continues downward spiral below 1.0725

EUR/USD technical price analysis
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the charts, the EUR/USD price is in freefall. Since the false trendline breakout, the price has broken below several major support levels. Recently, it broke below the 1.0725 support to make a lower low. Consequently, the price now sits far below the 30-SMA. Additionally, the RSI is deep in bearish territory, supporting a bearish bias. 

Are you interested in learning more about British Trade Platform Review? Check our detailed guide-

Bears will likely soon reach the 1.414 Fib extension level, where the decline might pause or pull back. A pullback would allow the price to retest the 30-SMA resistance before continuing its downtrend.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024