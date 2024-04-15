Home EUR/USD Price Fails to Recover Amid Upbeat US Retail Sales
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Price Fails to Recover Amid Upbeat US Retail Sales

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • The downside pressure remains high as the DXY is bullish.
  • The lower median line stands as a dynamic support.
  • New false breakdowns may announce an oversold.

The EUR/USD price dropped to 1.0622 on Friday, registering a fresh multi-week low. After such a plummet, the buyers took the lead and corrected higher. The pair is located at 1.0639 at the time of writing and is struggling to recover.

-Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Despite minor retreats, the downside pressure remains high as the US dollar is still bullish. Fundamentally, the greenback took a hit from the US Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment, which came in at 77.9 points below 79.0 points expected and compared to 79.4 in the previous reporting period.

Now, the EUR/USD has dropped again as the US retail sales reported a 0.7% growth, beating the estimated 0.4% growth, while core retail sales registered a 1.1% growth, beating the 0.5% growth forecasted.

The greenback is strongly bullish even though the US Empire State Manufacturing Index came in worse than expected, at -14.3 points, versus -5.2 points expected.

Later, the US is to release the Business Inventories and NAHB Housing Market Index data. On the other hand, the Eurozone Industrial Production rose by 0.8%, matching expectations.

Tomorrow, the ZEW Economic Sentiment and the Canadian inflation figures could have a big impact.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD Price Technical Analysis: Strong Bearish Pressure

EUR/USD price
EUR/USD 1-hour chart

Technically, the EUR/USD pair found support right on the descending pitchfork’s lower median line (lml) and tried to rebound. This is dynamic support, and the price could be returned to rechallenge it.

-Are you looking for the best MT5 Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Only a new lower low, dropping and closing below 1.0622, activates more declines, a deeper drop.

On the contrary, new false breakdowns below the lower median line could announce an oversold situation. Still, a potential reversal is far from being confirmed.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024