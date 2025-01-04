Home USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Buyers Lead as Fed to Ease Gradually
Canadian Dollar Forecast

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Buyers Lead as Fed to Ease Gradually

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The Fed might cut rates only twice this year.
  • Data this week showed an unexpected drop in US unemployment claims.
  • The loonie fell as markets anticipated tariffs on goods from Canada.

The USD/CAD weekly forecast paints a bullish picture for 2025, with gradual policy easing in the US and a weaker economy in Canada.

Ups and downs of USD/CAD 

The USD/CAD price had a bullish week as the dollar rose at the prospect of gradual policy easing in the US. At the same time, upbeat data from the US supported the greenback. Meanwhile, the loonie fell ahead of Trump’s likely tariffs.

Are you interested in learning more about STP brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The Fed might cut rates only twice this year, supporting the dollar. Meanwhile, economic resilience will also boost the currency. Data this week showed an unexpected drop in unemployment claims. Meanwhile, business activity in the manufacturing sector improved. 

On the other hand, the loonie fell as markets anticipated tariffs on goods from Canada under Trump’s new administration.

Next week’s key events for USD/CAD

Next week, the US will release its first monthly employment report in 2025. At the same time, market participants will watch the FOMC meeting minutes. Meanwhile, Canada will only release its monthly employment report.

The US nonfarm payrolls report will show the state of employment in December. Faster-than-expected job growth will support the outlook for few Fed rate cuts this year. On the other hand, a downbeat report might increase rate-cut expectations. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Similarly, Canada’s employment report will help shape the outlook for Bank of Canada rate cuts in 2025.

USD/CAD weekly technical forecast: Bulls challenge 1.4450 resistance

USD/CAD weekly forecast
USD/CAD daily chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has paused its uptrend at the 1.4450 resistance level. The bullish bias is strong since the price trades above the 22-SMA with the RSI in the overbought region. 

Are you interested in learning more about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide-

The uptrend has remained strong since the price broke above the 22-SMA. Bulls have respected this SMA as support, pushing prices off it to make new highs. At the same time, the RSI has traded above 50 in bullish territory, reaching the overbought region several times. 

If this momentum continues next week, the price will break above the 1.4450 level, making a higher high in the uptrend. However, before this happens, the price might pull back to retest the 22-SMA as support. If it bounces higher, the uptrend will continue. On the other hand, if it breaks below the SMA, it will signal a shift in sentiment to bearish.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025