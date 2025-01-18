Home USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Looming Trump Tariffs Boost Dollar
Canadian Dollar Forecast

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Looming Trump Tariffs Boost Dollar

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • Market participants are eagerly awaiting Trump’s inauguration.
  • Trump has proposed a heavy tariff on goods imported from Canada.
  • US inflation data this week revealed soft underlying price pressures.

The USD/CAD weekly forecast points north as the Canadian dollar drops ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

Ups and downs of USD/CAD

The USD/CAD pair had a bullish week as the Canadian dollar weakened amid Trump tariff fears. Meanwhile, the dollar gained despite downbeat data due to the weak loonie. 

-Are you interested in learning about forex tips? Click here for details-

Market participants were eagerly awaiting Trump’s inauguration and his policy changes. Notably, Trump has proposed a heavy tariff on goods imported from Canada, which will likely hurt the local economy. Therefore, the Bank of Canada would be under immense pressure to cut interest rates. 

Meanwhile, inflation data this week revealed soft underlying price pressures, supporting bets for Fed rate cuts. At the same time, US sales came in below estimates, indicating easing consumer spending.

Next week’s key events for USD/CAD 

Next week, traders will focus on economic reports from Canada, including inflation and retail sales. The inflation report will show the state of price pressures in the country. Recent figures have shown a slowdown that has allowed the Bank of Canada to implement several rate cuts. A downbeat report would increase bets for rate cuts in 2025, weighing on the Canadian dollar. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

The Bank of Canada in late 2024 shifted from focusing on inflation to growth. The economy was gradually declining amid high interest rates. The retail sales report will show the state of consumer spending, further shaping the outlook for BoC rate cuts.

USD/CAD weekly technical forecast: Bullish momentum targeting 1.4603

USD/CAD weekly technical forecast
USD/CAD daily chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price is bouncing higher after finding support at the 1.4300 key psychological level. The price trades above the 22-SMA, and the RSI is in bullish territory. Moreover, the price has made a series of higher highs and lows, suggesting a solid bullish trend. 

-Are you interested in learning about the forex basics? Click here for details-

However, after breaking above the 1.4300 key level, the price traded in a tight consolidation as the SMA caught up. Meanwhile, the RSI made lower highs, indicating fading bullish momentum, which allowed bears to puncture the SMA line. However, bulls returned with renewed momentum and pushed the price back above the SMA. 

If bullish momentum remains strong in the coming week, the price will likely retest the 1.4603 key level. This will mean a higher high and a continuation of the bullish trend.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025