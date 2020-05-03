EUR/USD Forecast May 4-8 – Euro Gains Ground, But Dismal PMIs Expected

Corvid-19 ravaged European economies in Q1 – France’s economy declined by 5.8%, Spain by 5.2% and the eurozone by 3.8 percent. On the inflation front, German CPI accelerated to 0.3% in April, up from 0.1%. Eurozone inflation dipped to 0.4%, while the core reading came in at 0.9 percent. German retail sales fell by 5.6% in March, its sharpest decline in 2007. The ECB held its main financing rate at 0.00% at its monthly policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde didn’t mince words, saying that the eurozone economy would be in “unprecedented decline” into 2021.

In the U.S., the initial release for GDP in Q1 reflected the economic havoc caused by Covid-19. The decline of 4.8% was worse than expected, as the forecast stood at 4.0 percent. Unemployment claims fell for a fourth straight week, dropping to 3.8 million. Still, this was higher than the forecast of 3.5 million.

The Federal Reserve’s policy statement reiterated that the Fed would use its “full range of tools” to stabilize the battered economy, but also warned about “considerable risks” to the economy over the next year or more. At the meeting, the Fed maintained the benchmark rate, which is close to zero.

On Thursday, the Fed announced that it was expanding the Main Street Lending Program, which helps small and medium-sized businesses in need of credit during the current financial crisis. On the manufacturing front, the ISM Manufacturing PMI slowed for a third straight month in April, falling to 41.5 points. This was down from 49.1 a month earlier, but beat the estimate of 36.7 points.