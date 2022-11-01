EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eurozone Inflation Beats Double-digit Forecast

The dollar is pushing higher ahead of the Fed meeting. Eurozone inflation rose to 10.7% in October, beating the 10.2% forecast. Markets expect the ECB to raise rates by 75bps in light of the skyrocketing inflation. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is bearish as the dollar recovers ahead of the Fed meeting. However, this might change as markets also expect a more hawkish ECB. -Are you looking for automated trading? Check our detailed guide- Data released Monday indicated that Eurozone inflation increased more than anticipated in October, fueling speculation that the European Central Bank may continue raising interest rates significantly despite sluggish economic growth. According to Eurostat data, inflation in the 19 nations that use the euro increased to 10.7% in October from 9.9% a month earlier, surpassing the 10.2% estimate in a survey by Reuters and much beyond the ECB’s 2% inflation objective. In addition, according to Eurostat, the euro zone’s gross domestic product increased by 0.2% from quarter to quarter and 2.1% from year to year. Some economists believe that the central bank could continue to take effective measures to combat inflation due to the economy’s ongoing growth. “Today’s data increase the likelihood that the ECB will raise its key interest rates again by 75 basis points in December,” Commerzbank said in a research note to clients. The expansion is critical because many economists believe the ECB would not want to continue hiking rates amid an anticipated recession in the Eurozone. EUR/USD key events today The United States will release two important reports that might cause some volatility. These are the ISM manufacturing PMI report and the JOLTs job openings report. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD technical price analysis: Bearish reversal not confirmed yet Looking at the 4-hour chart, we see the price trading below the 30-SMA and the RSI below 50. The price is not only back below the SMA but is also trading below parity, showing bears are in control. The 0.9875 support level has stopped bears, and the price looks set to retest the recently broken SMA. -If you are interested in forex day trading then have a read of our guide to getting started- The price must start making lower highs and lower lows to confirm a bearish reversal. If this does not happen, the price will likely consolidate close to parity. A bearish reversal would mean taking out the 0.9875 support and heading for the next support level at 0.9800. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.