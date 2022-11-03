EUR/USD Price Invalidates Upside Post FOMC, Ignoring 0.9800 Support  

The EUR/USD pair drops like a rock after taking out the immediate support levels. The fundamentals could drive the price at the end of the week. A valid breakdown below the downside line activates more declines. The EUR/USD price is trading in the red at 0.9787. The downside pressure is high as the US dollar looks poised to resume its rally after the FOMC Press Conference. -Are you looking for automated trading? Check our detailed guide- As expected, the currency pair registered sharp movements in both directions after the FOMC. You knew from my analyses that the fundamentals should drive the markets during the week. The FED increased the Federal Funds Rate by 75 bps, as expected. Further hikes are expected in the next monetary policy meetings. Higher inflation reported by the US could force the Federal Reserve to raise the rate by 75 bps again. The greenback rallied, and it seemed determined to dominate the currency market. The USD received a helping hand from the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change. The indicator was reported at 239K versus the 178K expected. Today, the US ISM Services PMI is expected to drop from 56.7 points to 55.5 points, while Unemployment Claims could jump from 217K to 220K in the last week. In addition, Factory Orders report a 0.4% growth while Trade Balance can be reported at -72.4B. Tomorrow, the US data could be decisive. The NFP is expected at 205K in October. The unemployment rate could increase from 2.5% to 2.6%, while Average Hourly Earnings may register a 0.3% growth. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD price technical analysis: Bearish dominance From the technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair accelerated its downside movement after registering only a false breakout with great separation through the descending trendline and above 0.9899. It has ignored the upper trendline and the S1 (0.9820), signaling more declines. The channel’s downside line represents the next downside target. -If you are interested in forex day trading then have a read of our guide to getting started- As long as it stays below 0.9800 and under the broken upper trendline, the EUR/USD pair could reach fresh new lows. Breaking below the channel’s support may activate a downside continuation. Still, after its massive drop, we cannot exclude minor rebounds, which could bring new short opportunities. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.