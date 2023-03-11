EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Weak Labor Market Lowers Hike Bets

US labor statistics for February revealed weaker wage growth. Financial markets have reduced expectations for a 50-basis point Fed rate hike. Investors are awaiting the US inflation report. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is slightly bullish as bets on big Fed rate hikes have gone down. Overall, the pair closed the week with slight gains. Ups and downs of EUR/USD The dollar dropped on Friday as US labor statistics for February revealed weaker wage growth. This indicated that a lessening of inflation pressures may keep the Fed’s pace of rate hikes modest and lessen the dollar’s appeal. –Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide- Although the US economy generated jobs quickly in February, financial markets have lowered expectations for a 50-basis point rate hike when Fed officials meet next. This is due to slower pay growth and a rising unemployment rate. Powell’s hawkish congressional testimony earlier in the week supported the dollar. More support came from job openings and private employment reports. However, investors started seeing cracks in the labor market when the initial jobless claims came in much higher than expected. Next week’s key events for EUR/USD All focus next week will be on the US inflation report. Fed Chair Powell warned that policymakers would raise rates higher than anticipated if incoming data proved the economy is still strong after almost a year of tightening. Friday’s mixed US jobs report reduced expectations of big rate hikes. But, a hotter-than-anticipated consumer price report on Tuesday may rekindle bets on sizable Fed rate hikes. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD weekly technical forecast: Double bottom could lead to a reversal The daily chart shows EUR/USD in a weak bearish trend that has paused at the 1.0525 support level. The price has made a double bottom which might lead to a bullish reversal. The bearish trend has been weak, as seen in the small-bodied candles the price has made. –Are you interested in learning more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide- At the same time, the price has kept close to the 22-SMA, a sign of weakness. The RSI is slightly below the 50-mark, showing bears are still stronger. However, bulls are preparing to break above the 22-SMA and take over control. If the price goes above the SMA and the RSI above 50, we might see a retest of resistance levels at 1.0803 and 1.1004. The downtrend will continue if the 22-SMA holds firm and the price takes out the 1.0525 support level. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Forecast share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.